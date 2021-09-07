Alabama Tightens Hold Atop Top 25 Rankings

Crimson Tide received all but one first-place vote in coaches poll, remained No. 1 following season-opening blowout against Miami.

The University of Alabama strengthened its hold atop the weekly rankings with the 44-13 victory over Miami to open the 2021-22 college football season season.

The Crimson Tide picked up another first-place vote in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches, which was released Tuesday morning.

Georgia's one first-place vote kept Alabama from being a unanimous selection.

With Texas A&M moving up to No. 5, the SEC had three teams in the top five, and four in the top 10. Ole Miss moved into the Top 25 at No. 20, but LSU dropped out after losing at UCLA.

Miami dropped all the way from No. 16 to No. 24 with the loss to the Crimson Tide.

This story will be updated when the AP Top 25 is released later Tuesday.

USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches

Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous

1 Alabama (64) 1-0 1624 1

2 Georgia (1) 1-0 1537 5

3 Ohio State 1-0 1491 4

4 Oklahoma 1-0 1397 3

5 Texas A&M 1-0 1334 6

6 Clemson 0-1 1239 2

7 Notre Dame 1-0 1197 7

8 Cincinnati 1-0 1113 10

9 Florida 1-0 1058 11

10 Iowa State 1-0 1057 8

11 Oregon 1-0 920 12

12 Iowa 1-0 914 18

13 Penn State 1-0 872 20

14 Southern California 1-0 828 14

15 Texas 1-0 653 19

16 UCLA 2-0 538 NR

17 Wisconsin 0-1 359 15

18 Utah 1-0 294 NR

19 Coastal Carolina 1-0 289 24

20 Ole Miss 1-0 285 25

21 Virginia Tech 1-0 274 NR

22 North Carolina 0-1 252 9

23 Oklahoma State 1-0 243 22

24 Miami 0-1 186 16

25 Arizona State 1-0 181 NR

Dropped out of rankings: No. 13 Louisiana State; No. 17 Indiana; No. 21 Washington; No. 23 UL Lafayette.

Also received votes: Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.