Alabama Tightens Hold Atop Top 25 Rankings
The University of Alabama strengthened its hold atop the weekly rankings with the 44-13 victory over Miami to open the 2021-22 college football season season.
The Crimson Tide picked up another first-place vote in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches, which was released Tuesday morning.
Georgia's one first-place vote kept Alabama from being a unanimous selection.
With Texas A&M moving up to No. 5, the SEC had three teams in the top five, and four in the top 10. Ole Miss moved into the Top 25 at No. 20, but LSU dropped out after losing at UCLA.
Miami dropped all the way from No. 16 to No. 24 with the loss to the Crimson Tide.
This story will be updated when the AP Top 25 is released later Tuesday.
USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches
Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous
1 Alabama (64) 1-0 1624 1
2 Georgia (1) 1-0 1537 5
3 Ohio State 1-0 1491 4
4 Oklahoma 1-0 1397 3
5 Texas A&M 1-0 1334 6
6 Clemson 0-1 1239 2
7 Notre Dame 1-0 1197 7
8 Cincinnati 1-0 1113 10
9 Florida 1-0 1058 11
10 Iowa State 1-0 1057 8
11 Oregon 1-0 920 12
12 Iowa 1-0 914 18
13 Penn State 1-0 872 20
14 Southern California 1-0 828 14
15 Texas 1-0 653 19
16 UCLA 2-0 538 NR
17 Wisconsin 0-1 359 15
18 Utah 1-0 294 NR
19 Coastal Carolina 1-0 289 24
20 Ole Miss 1-0 285 25
21 Virginia Tech 1-0 274 NR
22 North Carolina 0-1 252 9
23 Oklahoma State 1-0 243 22
24 Miami 0-1 186 16
25 Arizona State 1-0 181 NR
Dropped out of rankings: No. 13 Louisiana State; No. 17 Indiana; No. 21 Washington; No. 23 UL Lafayette.
Also received votes: Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.