Alabama to Hire Former Georgia QB Joe Cox as Tight Ends Coach

Cox becomes the fourth former member of the South Carolina coaching staff to now join Saban and the Crimson Tide.

One day after officially announcing the hiring of three new assistants to the Alabama football coaching staff, the Crimson Tide is reportedly set to add another. Former Georgia quarterback and current Charlotte tight end coach Joe Cox is expected to be hired at Alabama for the same position as first reported by ESPN. 

Before serving at Charlotte, Cox was the wide receivers coach at South Carolina under Will Muschamp in 2020.  He also spent four years at the tight ends coach at Colorado State from 2016-2019. 

As a player, Cox was a quarterback at Georgia from 2005-2009. After redshirting in 2005, he was the backup to eventual No. 1 overall pick (and current starting quarterback for the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams) Matthew Stafford. Cox took over the starting job for the Bulldogs in 2009. 

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Joe Cox (14) throws a pass against the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium.

Last season, Drew Svoboda was Alabama's special teams and tight ends coach. As first reported in mid-January and officially confirmed by the University of Wednesday, Coleman Hutzler was hired from Ole Miss as the special teams and outside linebackers coach. Sal Sunseri previously served as outside linebackers coach, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban said that Sunseri is moving to an off-field role as a special assistant to the head coach. Svoboda's role with Alabama is unclear at this time. 

In addition to Hutzler, Alabama hired Travaris Robinson as cornerbacks coach from Miami and Eric Wolford from Kentucky as the offensive line coach. Hutzler, Robinson, Wolford and Cox were all on Muschamp's staff at South Carolina in 2020. Muschamp is a former Saban assistant himself during Saban's tenure at LSU. 

CSU football wide receivers coach Joe Cox during practice outside Canvas Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
