Alabama Outdoor Track and Field Well-Represented as 2021 SEC Awards Announced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced its 2021 Outdoor Track and Field Awards, recognizing outstanding performances during the past outdoor season, as voted on by the league's 15 head coaches.
The men's award recipients include Terrance Laird of LSU (Runner of the Year), JuVaughn Harrison of LSU (Field Athlete of the Year), Matthew Boling of Georgia (Newcomer Runner of the Year), Tzuriel Pedigo of LSU (Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year), Joseph Palmer of Kentucky (Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year), Mitch Weber of Missouri (Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year), Eliud Kipsang of Alabama (Freshman Runner of the Year), Dagbjartur "DJ" Jónsson of Mississippi State (Freshman Field Athlete of the Year), and Chris Bucknam of Arkansas (Coach of the Year).
The women's award recipients include Tamara Clark of Alabama (Runner of the Year), Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M (Field Athlete of the Year), Amaris Tyynismaa of Alabama (Co-Newcomer Runner of the Year), Grace Stark of Florida (Co-Newcomer Runner of the Year), Jasmine Moore of Georgia (Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year), Athing Mu of Texas A&M (Freshman Runner of the Year), Claire Bryant of Florida (Freshman Field Athlete of the Year) and Lance Harter of Arkansas (Coach of the Year).
Laird was the SEC men's champion in both the 200m and 100m, and he helped his team to a first place finish in the 4x100 relay. Harrison won the SEC title in the high jump and finished runner-up in the long jump. Boling notched a pair of top-three finished in the 100m and the 200m at the SEC Championships. Kipsang was the SEC champion in the 1500m and runner-up in the 800m, while Jónsson claimed the SEC title in the javelin. Newcomer honorees Pedigo (javelin), Palmer (triple jump) and Weber (SEC discus runner-up) had key performances during the outdoor season and the SEC Championships, and Bucknam guided the Razorbacks to their 20th SEC outdoor title.
Clark won SEC women's titles in both the 100m and 200m, while Gittens was the SEC champion in the heptathlon and runner-up in the high jump. Tyynismaa placed in the top-five in the 1500m and the 5000m at the SEC Championships, while Stark was runner-up in the 100m hurdles. Moore claimed the SEC title in the triple jump and was third in the long jump. Mu took home the SEC championship in the 400m, and she helped her team win the 4x400 relay. Bryant was the SEC runner-up in the long jump, and Harter led Arkansas to its ninth SEC team crown.
The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
SEC Men's Outdoor Track & Field Awards
Runner of the Year: Terrance Laird, LSU
Field Athlete of the Year: JuVaughn Harrison, LSU
Newcomer Runner of the Year: Matthew Boling, Georgia
Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year: Tzuriel Pedigo, LSU
Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year: Joseph Palmer, Kentucky
Co-Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year: Mitch Weber, Missouri
Freshman Runner of the Year: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama
Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Dagbjartur "DJ" Jónsson, Mississippi State
Coach of the Year: Chris Bucknam, Arkansas
SEC Women's Outdoor Track & Field Awards
Runner of the Year: Tamara Clark, Alabama
Field Athlete of the Year: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M
Co-Newcomer Runner of the Year: Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama
Co-Newcomer Runner of the Year: Grace Stark, Florida
Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year: Jasmine Moore, Georgia
Freshman Runner of the Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M
Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Claire Bryant, Florida
Coach of the Year: Lance Harter, Arkansas
2021 SEC Track & Field All-SEC Teams
Men's First Team All-SEC
Dorian Camel, LSU
Keaton Daniel, Kentucky
Robert Dunning, Alabama
Kyle Garland, Georgia
JuVaughn Harrison, LSU
DJ Jonsson, Mississippi State
Amon Kemboi, Arkansas
Vincent Kiprop, Alabama
Eliud Kipsang, Alabama
Terrance Laird, LSU
Lance Lang, Kentucky
Charles Lenford, Kentucky
Kennedy Lightner, Kentucky
Thomas Mardal, Florida
Carey McLeod, Tennessee
Brandon Miller, Texas A&M
Moitalel Mpoke, Texas A&M
Isaac Odugbesan, Alabama
Dylan Peebles, LSU
Jah-Nhai Perinchief, Tennessee
Dwight St. Hillaire, Kentucky
Noah Williams, LSU
Kenroy Williams, Kentucky
Men's Second Team All-SEC
Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Connor Bandel, Florida
Etamar Bhastekar, Arkansas
Gilbert Boit, Arkansas
Matthew Boling, Georgia
Lance Broome, Texas A&M
Clayton Brown, Florida
Cole Bullock, Ole Miss
Sean Burrell, LSU
Emmanuel Cheboson, Arkansas
Christopher Conrad, Missouri
Alex Crigger, Tennessee
Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M
Devin Dixon, Texas A&M
Delano Dunkley, Georgia
Christian Edwards, Alabama
Eric Edwards, LSU
Omajuwa Etiwe, Texas A&M
Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida
Jeremy Farr, Arkansas
Eric Favors, South Carolina
Nils Fischer, Auburn
Elija Godwin, Georgia
Sindri Gudmundsson, Mississippi State
Nick Hilson, Arkansas
Andrew Kibet, Arkansas
Ryan Lipe, Alabama
Ryan Martin, Texas A&M
Kieran McKeag, Alabama
Luke Meade, Arkansas
Malik Metivier, Auburn
James Milholen, Arkansas
Laquan Nairn, Arkansas
Jake Norris, LSU
Rhayko Schwartz, Arkansas
Arian Smith, Georgia
Josh Sobota, Kentucky
Daniel Spejcher, Arkansas
Alex Spyridonidis, Auburn
Waleed Suliman, Ole Miss
Darryl Sullivan, Tennessee
Damion Thomas, LSU
Dedrick Vanover, Florida
Mitchell Weber, Missouri
Emmanuel Yeboah, Texas A&M
Men's Newcomer All-SEC
100m: Matthew Boling, Georgia
200m: Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida
400m: Emmanuel Bynum, Tennessee
1500m: Davis Bove, LSU
5000m: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss
10,000m: Myles Richter, Arkansas
3000m Steeplechase: Wesley John, Georgia
High Jump: Ronnie Rounds, LSU
Pole Vault: Zach Davis, Texas A&M
Pole Vault: Michael Schmuhl, Texas A&M
Long Jump: Cameron Crump, Mississippi State
Triple Jump: Joseph Palmer, Kentucky
Shot Put: Daniel Viveros, Ole Miss
Discus: Mitchell Weber, Missouri
Hammer: Kyle Brown, Auburn
Javelin: Tzuriel Pedigo, Javelin
Decathlon: Peyton Davis, Tennessee
Men's Freshman All-SEC
100m: Arian Smith, Georgia
200m: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
800m: Brandon Miller, Texas A&M
1500m: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama
5000m: Jake Allen, Kentucky
10,000m: Matt Duvall, Kentucky
100mH: Phillip Lemonious, Arkansas
400mH: Sean Burrell, LSU
3000m Steeplechase: Reed Legg, Florida
High Jump: Carter Bajoit, Texas A&M
Pole Vault: Dillon McCarthy, South Carolina
Long Jump: Caleb Foster, Florida
Triple Jump: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU
Shot Put: Adam Strouf, Auburn
Discus: Josiah Harry, Alabama
Hammer: Ruben Banks, Arkansas
Javelin: DJ Jonsson, Mississippi State
Decathlon: David Edmonson, Auburn
Women's First Team All-SEC
Deborah Acquah, Texas A&M
Tedreauna Britt, Ole Miss
Nastassja Campbell, Arkansas
Mercy Chelangat, Alabama
Tamara Clark, Alabama
Thelma Davies, LSU
Krissy Gear, Arkansas
Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M
Rachel Glenn, South Carolina
Brittley Humphrey, LSU
Latavia Maines, Tennessee
Tonea Marshall, LSU
Symone Mason, LSU
Jasmine Moore, Georgia
Athing Mu, Texas A&M
Marie-Therese Obst, Georgia
Favour Ofili, LSU
Jaevin Reed, Texas A&M
Emma Robbins, LSU
Tierra Robinson-Jones, Texas A&M
Amber Tanner, Georgia
Gabrielle Wilkinson, Florida
Charokee Young, Texas A&M
Women's Second Team All-SEC
Aliyah Abrams, South Carolina
Doneisha Anderson, Florida
D'Jai Baker, Alabama
Jada Baylark, Arkansas
Claire Bryant, Florida
Kylee Carter, Auburn
Ashley Carter, Auburn
Nayoka Clunis, Tennessee
Jalani Davis, Ole Miss
Stephanie Davis, South Carolina
Talitha Diggs, Florida
Lamara Distin, Texas A&M
Nickolette Dunbar, Alabama
Daszay Freeman, Arkansas
Taylor Gorum, Alabama
Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU
Anna Hall, Georgia
Leah Hanle, Alabama
Jayla Hollis, Arkansas
Natricia Hooper, Florida
Katie Izzo, Arkansas
Alysia Johnson, South Carolina
Joyce Kimeli, Auburn
Daija Lampkin, Alabama
Sterling Lester, Florida
Ashton Lindley, South Carolina
Madi Malone, Auburn
Shafiqua Maloney, Arkansas
Taylor Manson, Florida
Lauren Martinez, Arkansas
Maia McCoy, Tennessee
Natassha McDonald, Alabama
Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU
Yoveinny Mota, Arkansas
Clio Ozanne-Jaques, Ole Miss
Asya Reynolds, Georgia
Masai Russell, Kentucky
Grace Stark, Florida
Amaris Tyynismaa, Arkansas
Presley Weems, Auburn
Tiana Wilson, Arkansas
Milan Young, LSU
Women's Newcomer All-SEC
100m: Joella Lloyd, Tennessee
200m: Thelma Davies, LSU
400m: Charokee Young, Texas A&M
1,500m: Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama
5000m: Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama
10,000m: Allison Wilson, Arkansas
100mH: Daszay Freeman, Arkansas
400mH: Vanessa Watson, Tennessee
3000m Steeplechase: Sydney Steely, Mississippi State
High Jump: Lamara Distin, Texas A&M
Pole Vault: Lyndsey Reed, Ole Miss
Long Jump: Jasmine Moore, Georgia
Triple Jump: Jasmine Moore, Georgia
Shot Put: Jalani Davis, Ole Miss
Discus: Maura Huwalt, Auburn
Hammer: Emma Robbins, LSU
Javelin: Erin Zimmerman, Missouri
Heptathlon: Anna Hall, Georgia
Women's Freshman All-SEC
400m: Athing Mu, Texas A&M
800m: Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU
1500m: Tori Herman, Kentucky
5000m: Stephanie Ormsby, Florida
10,000m: Corie Smith, Arkansas
100mH: Jayla Hollis, Arkansas
400mH: Ashton Lindley, South Carolina
High Jump: Rachel Glenn, South Carolina
Pole Vault: Samara McConnell, Ole Miss
Long Jump: Claire Bryant, Florida
Triple Jump: Amy Warren, Mississippi State
Shot Put: Jhordyn Stallworth, Mississippi State
Discus: Jhordyn Stallworth, Mississippi State
Hammer: Monique Hardy, LSU
Javelin: Shaniya Holley, Auburn