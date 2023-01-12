Alabama Track and Field Mourns the Passing of Hall of Fame Head Coach John Mitchell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Legendary Crimson Tide head track and field/cross country coach and Hall of Famer John Mitchell passed away recently. The Hall of Famer spent 17 years at the Capstone (1969-86) where he led the program to new heights.

While in Tuscaloosa, Mitchell guided Alabama to the 1972 SEC Indoor Championship, snapping Tennessee's string of eight-consecutive titles. He also led the Tide to the 1980 SEC Outdoor Championship.

Mitchell was inducted into the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Hall of Fame in 2007, capping nearly 40 years of coaching experience.

John Mitchell, Alabama Head Coach

Spent 17 years (1969-86) as the head coach at the University of Alabama

Led the Crimson Tide to a pair of SEC titles (1972 indoor and 1980 outdoor)

Inducted into the USTFCCCA Hall of Fame in 2007

He earned five SEC Coach of the Year honors between his tenures at Alabama and Georgia

In 1992, he was inducted into the Drake Relays Hall of Fame in honor of his reputation and stature as a coach and ambassador for the sport of track & field

Named the head coach at UA in 1969 having spent four years at Kansas as an assistant coach

Graduated from Cal State Los Angeles in 1958 and began coaching track at Warren High School in Downey, Calif.

In 1986, Mitchell left coaching to accept an assistant athletic director's position at George Mason

After two years at George Mason, he returned to coaching at Georgia where he spent the next 11 years

Story courtesy of UA Athletics.