Alabama Track and Field Student-Athletes Earn USTFCCCA Indoor All-American Honors

Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Nine University of Alabama track and field student-athletes were named 2020 NCAA Indoor All-Americans by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday afternoon.

Highlighting the list were all four members of the Crimson Tide's women's 4x400-meter relay, seniors D'Jai Baker, Takyera Roberson and Natassha McDonald along with junior Tamara Clark.

Rounding out the five women was sophomore Mercy Chelangat for the 5,000 meters.

On the men's side, junior Bobby Colantanio Jr. finished second overall in the men's weight throw after he set a program record with a throw of 23.54 meters in the regular season.

Senior Robert Dunning (60-meter hurdles), junior Isaac Odugbesan (shot put) and sophomore Christian Edwards (triple-jump) were also awarded All-American honors for their performances this season.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Indoor National Championships, the criteria for being named an All-American was altered by the Division I Track and Field Executive Committee. This season, all student-athletes named on the starlist for their particular event received honors.

Among other changes, there are no First-Team, Second-Team, or Honorable Mention designations.

Here is the full list of Alabama 2020 track and field All-Americans:

Women's All-America

D’Jai Baker, Sr., 4x400m relay

Mercy Chelangat, So., 5000m

Tamara Clark, Jr., 200m; 60m dash; 4x400m relay

Natassha McDonald, Sr., 400m; 4x400m relay

Takyera Roberson, Sr., 4x400-meter relay

Men's All-America