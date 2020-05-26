Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Track and Field Student-Athletes Earn USTFCCCA Indoor All-American Honors

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Nine University of Alabama track and field student-athletes were named 2020 NCAA Indoor All-Americans by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday afternoon.

Highlighting the list were all four members of the Crimson Tide's women's 4x400-meter relay, seniors D'Jai Baker, Takyera Roberson and Natassha McDonald along with junior Tamara Clark.

Rounding out the five women was sophomore Mercy Chelangat for the 5,000 meters.

On the men's side, junior Bobby Colantanio Jr. finished second overall in the men's weight throw after he set a program record with a throw of 23.54 meters in the regular season.

Senior Robert Dunning (60-meter hurdles), junior Isaac Odugbesan (shot put) and sophomore Christian Edwards (triple-jump) were also awarded All-American honors for their performances this season.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Indoor National Championships, the criteria for being named an All-American was altered by the Division I Track and Field Executive Committee. This season, all student-athletes named on the starlist for their particular event received honors.

Among other changes, there are no First-Team, Second-Team, or Honorable Mention designations.

Here is the full list of Alabama 2020 track and field All-Americans:

Women's All-America

  • D’Jai Baker, Sr., 4x400m relay
  • Mercy Chelangat, So., 5000m
  • Tamara Clark, Jr., 200m; 60m dash; 4x400m relay
  • Natassha McDonald, Sr., 400m; 4x400m relay
  • Takyera Roberson, Sr., 4x400-meter relay

Men's All-America

  • Bobby Colantonio Jr., So., Weight Throw
  • Robert Dunning, Sr., 60m Hurdles
  • Christian Edwards, So., Triple Jump
  • Isaac Odugbesan, Jr., Shot Put
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Between this and two members being named to the SEC Community Service Team, it's been a big day for Alabama track and field!

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cary  Clark's Greatest Games: 1994 Georgia

Barker got hot when it mattered ot Dogs' chagrin

Cary L. Clark

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: Eyewitness

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes

2022 Four-Star OT Earnest Greene III: “Alabama is Practically a First Round Factory”

The Crimson Tide has extended a scholarship to a West Coast standout who is one of the premier prospects in the 2022 cycle

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Smoking a Cigar on the Third Saturday in October

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Track and Field's Cruz, Serrano Named to SEC's Community Service Team

Both athletes were named to the team on Tuesday afternoon in an announcement by the SEC

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: The Promised Land vs. Bama Rama For Kids

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Owen Diodati's First Season With Alabama Baseball Was Nothing Short of a 'Roller Coaster'

Diodati recalled his opening weekend and opportunities as a freshman outfielder in an exclusive interview with BamaCentral

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Postcard From The Eternal Construction Zone Known as Tuscaloosa

Road work, building projects and construction continue in Tuscaloosa, with no end in sight

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Prielipp, Auerbach Earn All-American Honors from Collegiate Baseball News

Freshman pitcher Connor Prielipp and senior catcher Brett Auerbach were named first-team and second-team All-Americans respectively by Collegiate Baseball News

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 26, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh