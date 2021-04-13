All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Track and Field’s Tamara Clark and Eliud Kipsang Named SEC Runners of the Week

The Crimson Tide duo posted huge marks in their specialties at last weekend’s Crimson Tide Invitational
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama track and field duo of Tamara Clark and Eliud Kipsang were named the Southeastern Conference Runners of the Week for women and men, respectively.

Kipsang ran away from the field to produce a 3:36.00, shattering the school record, the Sam Bailey Track & Field Stadium record and winning the 1500m by more than 10 seconds. Kipsang's time ranks seventh all-time in NCAA Division I. His 1,500m mark is also nearly a second ahead of the second-best time in the nation this season. Kipsang came back later in the meet and won the 800m with a 1:47.20, nearly three seconds ahead of his nearest competitor and ranking him fifth in the country.

Clark posted the second-fastest 100-meters time in school history on Saturday, crossing the line with an 11.07, which ranks her No. 1 in the nation and puts her just .05 off her own school record. She also ran legs on the Tide’s champion 4x400m relay and silver medal 4x100m relay. The Tide’s 4x100m relay time ranks fourth in the nation this season.

This week’s honors are the third and fourth for the Crimson Tide during the outdoor season. Clark and Robert Dunning were named the SEC Runners of the Week following the Florida Relays.

Here are two write-ups honoring Kipsang and Clark released in a statement by the SEC:

Men's Runner of the Week: Eliud Kipsang, Alabama
Women's Co-Runner of the Week: Tamara Clark, Alabama
