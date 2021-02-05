Alabama Updates Football Roster with Early Enrollees, New Coaches, Removes Departing Players
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Less than 24 hours after National Signing Day ended, the University of Alabama football program updated its online roster on Thursday evening.
Added were the 14 early enrollees from the recruiting class of 2021, along with their initial heights and weights as true freshmen. The new listings did not have their assigned jersey numbers.
Meanwhile, the roster no longer included players who are apparently no longer enrolled at the university. The spring semester began last month.
New Additions to Alabama Roster
Early Enrollees
James Brockermeyer, OL, 6-3, 280, Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal)
Tommy Brockermeyer, OL, 6-6, 290, Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal)
Jacorey Brooks, WR, 6-3, 185, Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)
Terrence Ferguson Jr., OL, 6-4, 300, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County)
Monkell Goodwine, DL, 6-4, 275, Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy)
Agiye Hall, WR, 6-3, 190, Valrico, Fla. (Bloomingdale)
Ian Jackson, LB, 6-2, 225, Prattville, Ala.
Keanu Koht, LB, 6-4, 215, Vero Beach, Calif.
JC Latham, OL, 6-6, 305, Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)
Deontae Lawson, LB, 6-3, 225, Mobile, Ala. (Mobile Christian School)
Christian Leary, WR, 5-10, 190, Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater)
Ga’Quincy McKinstry, DB, 6-1, 180, Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley)
Jalen Milroe, QB, 6-3, 206, Katy, Texas (Tompkins)
Robbie Ouzts, TE, 6-4, 240, Rock Hill, S.C.
Previous Signing Class (2020)
Caden Clark, TE, 6-4, 258, Akron, Ohio (Archbishop Hoban)
Also listed as sophomore additions, presumably as walk-ons were linebacker Christian Johnson (6-5, 230 pounds) from IMG Academy, and punter Sam Rayborn (6-0, 176), homeschooled out of Tallahassee, Fla.
As for the apparent departures, they included linebacker Ben Davis, who did participate in Alabama's Senior Day ceremony last season, and tight end Michael Parker, who was listed as a sophomore last season.
Skylar Delong was not with the team last year. He was removed from the roster for a day last July, which was later described as being premature as the punter was said to be mulling over possibly returning.
No Longer on Crimson Tide Roster
Christian Barmore, defensive lineman
Joseph Bulovas (transfer), kicker
Deonte Brown, guard
Ben Davis, linebacker
Skyler DeLong (was not with team last season), punter
Landon Dickerson, offensive lineman
Thomas Fletcher, long-snapper
Miller Forristall, tight end
Kevin Harris II (transfer to Georgia Tech), linebacker
Najee Harris, running back
Mac Jones, quarterback
Alex Leatherwood, offensive lineman
Joshua McMillon, linebacker/fullback
Dylan Moses, linebacker
Michael Parker, tight end
Eddie Smith (transfer to Illinois), defensive back
DeVonta Smith, wide receiver
Ishmael Sopsher (transfer to Southern California), defensive lineman
Patrick Surtain II, cornerback
Carl Tucker, tight end
Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver
Alabama Coaching Staff
The coaching staff listing now includes the following:
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Bill O'Brien
Offensive line Doug Marrone
Running backs Robert Gillespie
Special teams/tight ends Jay Graham
None of the new coaches had extra titles associated with them. The only coach who apparently has one is Associate Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Charles Kelly.