Alabama Updates Football Roster with Early Enrollees, New Coaches, Removes Departing Players

In the wake of National Signing Day, the Crimson Tide roster was updated to include heights and weights for the 14 early enrollees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Less than 24 hours after National Signing Day ended, the University of Alabama football program updated its online roster on Thursday evening.

Added were the 14 early enrollees from the recruiting class of 2021, along with their initial heights and weights as true freshmen. The new listings did not have their assigned jersey numbers.

Meanwhile, the roster no longer included players who are apparently no longer enrolled at the university. The spring semester began last month.

New Additions to Alabama Roster

Early Enrollees

James Brockermeyer, OL, 6-3, 280, Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal)

Tommy Brockermeyer, OL, 6-6, 290, Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal)

Jacorey Brooks, WR, 6-3, 185, Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

Terrence Ferguson Jr., OL, 6-4, 300, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County)

Monkell Goodwine, DL, 6-4, 275, Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy)

Agiye Hall, WR, 6-3, 190, Valrico, Fla. (Bloomingdale)

Ian Jackson, LB, 6-2, 225, Prattville, Ala.

Keanu Koht, LB, 6-4, 215, Vero Beach, Calif.

JC Latham, OL, 6-6, 305, Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

Deontae Lawson, LB, 6-3, 225, Mobile, Ala. (Mobile Christian School)

Christian Leary, WR, 5-10, 190, Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater)

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, DB, 6-1, 180, Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley)

Jalen Milroe, QB, 6-3, 206, Katy, Texas (Tompkins)

Robbie Ouzts, TE, 6-4, 240, Rock Hill, S.C.

Previous Signing Class (2020)

Caden Clark, TE, 6-4, 258, Akron, Ohio (Archbishop Hoban)

Also listed as sophomore additions, presumably as walk-ons were linebacker Christian Johnson (6-5, 230 pounds) from IMG Academy, and punter Sam Rayborn (6-0, 176), homeschooled out of Tallahassee, Fla.

As for the apparent departures, they included linebacker Ben Davis, who did participate in Alabama's Senior Day ceremony last season, and tight end Michael Parker, who was listed as a sophomore last season.

Skylar Delong was not with the team last year. He was removed from the roster for a day last July, which was later described as being premature as the punter was said to be mulling over possibly returning.

No Longer on Crimson Tide Roster

Christian Barmore, defensive lineman

Joseph Bulovas (transfer), kicker

Deonte Brown, guard

Ben Davis, linebacker



Skyler DeLong (was not with team last season), punter

Landon Dickerson, offensive lineman

Thomas Fletcher, long-snapper

Miller Forristall, tight end

Kevin Harris II (transfer to Georgia Tech), linebacker

Najee Harris, running back

Mac Jones, quarterback

Alex Leatherwood, offensive lineman

Joshua McMillon, linebacker/fullback

Dylan Moses, linebacker

Michael Parker, tight end



Eddie Smith (transfer to Illinois), defensive back

DeVonta Smith, wide receiver

Ishmael Sopsher (transfer to Southern California), defensive lineman

Patrick Surtain II, cornerback

Carl Tucker, tight end

Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver

Alabama Coaching Staff

The coaching staff listing now includes the following:

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Bill O'Brien

Offensive line Doug Marrone

Running backs Robert Gillespie

Special teams/tight ends Jay Graham

None of the new coaches had extra titles associated with them. The only coach who apparently has one is Associate Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Charles Kelly.