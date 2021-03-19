Alabama Updates Football Roster With New Jersey Numbers

Crimson Tide set to open spring drills with first of 15 practices through A-Day on April 17

The University of Alabama is set to open spring practice and has updated its roster with new jersey numbers for the 2021 season.

They include some changes among returning players, including offensive lineman Javion Cohen from No. 57 to No. 70; safety DeMarcco Hellams from No. 29 to No. 2; running back Trey Sanders from No. 24 to No. 6; and quarterback Paul Tyson from No. 15 to No. 17.

Sanders, of course, is still recovering from a car accident last fall. His availability for the spring hasn't been disclosed, but the coaches won't be quick to rush him back.

Besides, the Crimson Tide has plenty of option at running back, with numerous player vying for playing time.

“Everybody’s role is gonna be different and how players buy into doing the things that they need to do to accept that role and embrace that role is gonna be the key to how these people develop at these positions," Nick Saban said on National Signing Day last month about the running back depth.

"But it’s the way it goes in college football. You lose 25 percent of your team every year. It creates lots of opportunities for other players, and how they take advantage of that, to a large degree, determines how successful they can be and how successful we can be.”

As for Alabama's newcomers:

Alabama new freshmen numbers

1 — Ga’Quincy McKinstry, defensive back

7 — Ja’Corey Brooks, wide receiver

12 — Christian Leary, wide receiver

15 — Jalen Milroe, quarterback

17 — Agiye Hall, wide receiver

19 — Keanu Koht, linebacker

32 — Deonte Lawson, linebacker

36 — Ian Jackson, linebacker

45 — Robbie Outz, tight end

58 — James Brockermeyer, offensive line

65 — JC Latham, offensive line

69 — Terrence Ferguson II, offensive line

76 — Tommy Brockermeyer, offensive line

87 — Caden Clark, tight end

95 — Monkell Goodwine, defensive line