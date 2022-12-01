Alabama uses a Great Defensive Effort to Crush Mercer 88-52

In Alabama's first road game in two weeks, they showed that they can keep up the pressure on the defensive end and got the win over the Mercer Bears. The Tide now end the month of November with three straight wins over Wake Forest, Gardner-Webb, and Mercer tonight to move to 5-2 on the year.

"I love who we are trying to be. We've been asking them to do the little things better, understanding and scouting tendencies. I thought we did a much better job tonight." said Coach Kristy Curry following the game.

The offense was lead by Aaliyah Nye, who had 17 points, including five threes. The junior set a season high in points tonight, and showed just how deep this Alabama team is so far this season.

"Every time she shoots it, I think it's going in." added Curry

Nye's performance highlighted a team effort from Alabama tonight, with four players reaching the double digit point mark. Nye, along with Megan Abrams, Hannah Barber, and Brittany Davis all put up solid numbers tonight, with Abrams and Davis scoring 14 and Barber with 11.

"I think that shows that you can't just take her [Davis] out of the game, like maybe in the past. We have such great balance...Megan's been playing the best basketball out of everybody. said Curry. "When Brittany's not having the best night, we have so many people that can step up."

The Tide stepped up on this road test, and after a big win over Gardner-Webb on Sunday, look poised to continue this hot stretch when they face Chattanooga on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.