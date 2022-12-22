Alabama WBB Blows Out North Florida, 89-25

For the third time since Sunday, it was all Crimson Tide inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama women's basketball closed out a four-game home stretch with an 89-25 win over North Florida Thursday afternoon.

Freshman Karly Weathers led all scorers was one point off her season high with 21 points on 5 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc. She also grabbed seven rebounds.

It was an overall impressive day for the Crimson Tide shooting 3-pointers. Brittany Davis opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and it was just a sign of things to come.Alabama was 15-for-39 from deep, marking the third straight game the Crimson Tide has made at least 15 3-pointers. Aaliyah Nye had four and Davis added three of her own.

The Crimson Tide was dominant from the opening tip on, but especially in the second half, only allowing ten points in the final 20 minutes of play.

Alabama finishes non-conference play with an 11-2 record and will head into a slight break for the holidays before opening SEC play at home against Georgia Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.

