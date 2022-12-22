Skip to main content

Alabama WBB Blows Out North Florida, 89-25

The Crimson Tide closed out non-conference play with a decisive win.

For the third time since Sunday, it was all Crimson Tide inside Coleman Coliseum. 

Alabama women's basketball closed out a four-game home stretch with an 89-25 win over North Florida Thursday afternoon.

Freshman Karly Weathers led all scorers was one point off her season high with 21 points on 5 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc. She also grabbed seven rebounds. 

It was an overall impressive day for the Crimson Tide shooting 3-pointers. Brittany Davis opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and it was just a sign of things to come.Alabama was 15-for-39 from deep, marking the third straight game the Crimson Tide has made at least 15 3-pointers. Aaliyah Nye had four and Davis added three of her own.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Crimson Tide was dominant from the opening tip on, but especially in the second half, only allowing ten points in the final 20 minutes of play. 

Alabama finishes non-conference play with an 11-2 record and will head into a slight break for the holidays before opening SEC play at home against Georgia Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 1.51.38 PM

This story will be updated. 

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Gene Stallings was carried off the field after winning the 1992 national championship
History

Crimson Tide Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 2, 1993 Alabama vs. Miami

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban is No. 1
Recruiting

Sports Illustrated Names Alabama 2023 National Recruiting Champion

By Christopher Walsh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) enters the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick
Crimson Tikes: Jive Cats
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Jive Cat

By Anthony Sisco
Carver High School's James Smith, left, and Qua Russaw, right, signed to play at Alabama during an early-signing day ceremony at the school in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday December 21, 2022.
Recruiting

Inside How Alabama Landed the Top Two In-State Recruits: James Smith and Qua Russaw

By Mason Smith
ESPN cover December 22, 2016, Derrick Henry
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Austin Hannon
Alabama logo and script A
Recruiting

Meet the Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting Class of 2023

By BamaCentral Staff
Alabama Football Bowl Practice Dec. 20
All Things Bama

Early Enrollees Get a Leg Up on Fall Newcomers

By Austin Hannon