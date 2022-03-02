Skip to main content
Alabama Women's Basketball Knocks Off Auburn, Advances to Second Round of SEC Tournament

Alabama Women's Basketball Knocks Off Auburn, Advances to Second Round of SEC Tournament

Alabama won all three meetings against Auburn this season.

Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama won all three meetings against Auburn this season.

Allie Craig Cruce embodied the 'next one up' mentality.

Eleventh-seeded Alabama (16-12, 6-10) advanced to the second round of the SEC Tournament by knocking off 14-seed Auburn (10-18, 2-14) 75-68 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The Crimson Tide will face sixth-seeded Georgia in the late game Thursday night. If there are no significant delays, tipoff will be at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT.

"Love the grit, love the toughness down the stretch," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "To outrebound an Auburn team that is so relentless on the glass, and to have four in double figures, I was really proud of how our kids stayed together."

The Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in all three meetings this season.

"It feels good, especially when you've swept them the whole season," junior guard JaMya Mingo-Young said.

Alabama looked to be in a difficult situation without sophomore starting forward Khyla Wade-Warren, who missed the game due to  non-COVID related illness. 

The Crimson Tide lacked an interior presence early on, with Auburn jumping out to an early lead scoring inside, while Alabama missed five of its first six field goals due to interior misses.

Read More

The story early on, though, was senior forward Cruce, who received her second start of the year with Wade-Warren's absence. Cruce, who had only attempted 16 three-pointers coming into the game, made three of her first four attempts, allowing Alabama to trim its initial deficit and take a lead of its own. 

Cruce scored nine of her career-high 14 points in the first quarter.

"I'm just happy for her because she comes to work every day," Curry said. "We had Khyla out [...] but Allie Craig really stepped up. To see her make those threes that we normally see her make every day in practice, I thought she let the game come to her."

Alabama was able to extend that lead thanks to senior guards Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams, who found success driving downhill and getting to the free throw line, as well as finishing tough looks around the basket.

A flurry of turnovers in the second half flipped the script for Alabama very quickly. Auburn scored both in transition and inside the paint, storming back and taking the lead entering the fourth quarter. 

A back-and-forth fourth quarter was blown open when Cruce hit her fourth three-pointer of the game, igniting Alabama's bench and giving the Crimson Tide momentum to close out the win.

Alabama's trio of Davis, Abrams, and Mingo-Young each played all 40 minutes in the game. While the All-SEC Second Team selection had a quieter game than what fans are used to with only 15 points, Abrams picked up the slack scoring 25 of her own. Mingo-Young added a double-double herself, doing a lot of the dirty work on the boards with 14 points and 15 rebounds. 

"It's mental toughness," Abrams said. "You want to go out there and compete for your team, and play hard. I happened to play 40 minutes tonight [...] but I was just happy to be able to contribute to this team win."

Final stats

Final stats

Alabama Women's Basketball Knocks Off Auburn, Advances to Second Round of SEC Tournament

030222_WBB_CruceAl_Auburn_RC4655
030222_WBB_BarberHa_Auburn_RC4692
030222_WBB_CurryKr_Auburn_RC9978
030222_WBB_MingoYoungJa_Auburn_RC4675
030222_WBB_RiceJa_Auburn_RC4543
Alabama basketball coach Kristy Curry questions a call during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game against Auburn in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young (2) and Auburn guard Sania Wells (2) scramble after the ball during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
030222_WBB_AbramsMe_Auburn_RC4706
030222_WBB_DavisBr_Auburn_RC4714

Alabama forward Allie Craig Cruce (12) celebrates with guard Hannah Barber (5) after Cruce hit a 3-point against Auburn in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Knocks Off Auburn, Advances to Second Round of SEC Tournament

By Blake Byler
17 minutes ago
Jacob McNairy
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Troy

By Joey Blackwell
1 hour ago
030222_WBB_BarberHa_Auburn_RC4692
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs Auburn (SEC Tournament First Round)

By Blake Byler
3 hours ago
RS_41629
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: Alabama Basketball Bracketology - March 2, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Gator Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham watches his players warm up before the Florida Georgia game Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Hires Todd Grantham as Analyst

By Blake Byler
6 hours ago
Class of 2023 recruit Jayden Wayne
All Things Bama

Five-Star Prospect Jayden Wayne Has Alabama on Top

By Tony Tsoukalas
8 hours ago
Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber
All Things Bama

Previewing Alabama Women's Basketball in the SEC Tournament

By Clayton Connick
8 hours ago
Tua Tagovailoa
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2022

By Blake Byler
16 hours ago