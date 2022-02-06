Alabama Women's Basketball Outlasts Vanderbilt in Overtime, 77-71

The Crimson Tide snuck out of Nashville with its third SEC win of the season.

Looking to gets its first SEC win over a team not named Auburn, Alabama women's basketball traveled to the Music City to play Vanderbilt in Memorial Gymnasium. On paper, the Crimson Tide and the Commodores were evenly matched heading into this contest, and they sure played like it, taking the game to overtime.

Alabama outlasted Vanderbilt 77-71 in a game that featured 24 lead changes and 12 ties. Alabama moves up to 12-10 on the season and 3-7 in the SEC, and the Commodores fall to 12-12 and 3-7 in the SEC.

The game began with solid defense, and the Commodores grabbed a 13-12 lead through the first quarter. The defenses broke down more in the second quarter, though, as Alabama's Brittany Davis began to get into her scoring groove. Davis finished the first half with 14 points, sinking two shots from three point land. Her effort helped push Alabama to tie the game going into halftime, 31-31.

Both teams focused on getting the ball inside, as the Crimson Tide scored 20 points in the paint in the first half and the Commodores had 18.

Alabama has relied on Davis as its primary scorer throughout much of the season, and she has thrived in that role in the past two games following just a three point performance against Missouri. Davis totaled 20 points at No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, and she kept that momentum, scoring 25 against Vanderbilt which tied for her career best. She also added nine rebounds to her stat sheet.

Alabama struggled to take control of the game because of its lackluster free throw shooting, making just 53 percent (8-of-15) from the charity stripe through three quarters. The Crimson Tide recovered from the line, shooting 8-of-10 in the fourht quarter and overtime.

As could be expected, the game came down to the fourth quarter with the score knotted at 48 after three quarters. Despite having a 6-0 run early on in the quarter, Alabama fell slightly behind the Commodores. With 2:08 on the clock, Crimson Tide guard Hannah Barber launched a three and sank it to tie the game at 62.

After trading two-point possessions, Alabama secured a rebound with the game at 64 apiece. Alabama head coach Kristy Curry took a timeout with 0:37 on the clock, hoping to get a good shot off. The possession ended in a missed Barber three, and Vanderbilt took a timeout for the last possession. The Commodores could not find a way to score either, and the game headed to overtime.

Led by the scoring of its guards, Alabama was able to outscore Vanderbilt 13-7 in overtime, giving the Crimson Tide the SEC road victory.

Along with the scoring of Davis, JaMya Mingo-Young scored 20 points and Megan Abrams put up 14. Shooting a whopping 55.1 percent from the field pushed the Crimson Tide to a win despite the close competition from the Commodores.

Next on the schedule, Alabama will play Kentucky in Coleman Coliseum at 1 p.m. CT on Super Bowl Sunday.