Skip to main content
Alabama Women's Basketball Routed by Arkansas, 99-71

Alabama Women's Basketball Routed by Arkansas, 99-71

Alabama looked outmatched on both sides of the ball in a rough performance.

Alabama looked outmatched on both sides of the ball in a rough performance.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Looking to snap its four-game losing streak, Alabama came into Thursday night's game missing a key player once again.

After starting senior guard Hannah Barber as well as other reserves returned to the lineup, senior Megan Abrams was ruled out this time around due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Crimson Tide (10-8, 1-6) fell to Arkansas (12-6, 2-3) by a score of 99-71, marking its worst defeat of the season and extending its losing streak to five. 

In addition to missing Abrams, Alabama's offense looked wildly out of sorts in the first half. Before a steal and runout layup from Mingo-Young with mere seconds left in the quarter, Alabama's only points came from three-pointers without much movement offensively. Arkansas was clicking on all cylinders, making its first four shots and using a 16-3 run throughout the majority of the quarter to race out to an early double digit lead.

Reserve forward Allie Craig Cruce provided a nice spark for Alabama to start the second quarter, drawing a charge and scoring inside early on. The lead got down to as little as five points, but defensive lapses from Alabama led to a wide variety of open shots for the Razorbacks, as three after three was made. Arkansas made seven of its 14 three point attempts in the first half resulting in a 17 point halftime lead.

Read More

The second half proved to be more of the same for the Crimson Tide. Arkansas got any look it wanted, whether that be a rattled in three, a wide open cut to the basket, or an offensive rebound leading to a putback. Alabama could not get a shot to fall, and Arkansas' lead grew to be more than insurmountable. The Razorbacks would coast to a win over the course of the second half.

"You could talk about a lot of things, from our on-ball defense to making sure we meet our switches, our communication," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "There's a lot of negativity obviously, from maybe things that aren't going our way right now, but at the end of the day you have to either work on the adversity or it's going to work on you." 

The bright spots for Alabama included guards Brittany Davis and JaMya Mingo-Young, who scored 20 and 22 points respectively and accounted for 42 of Alabama's 71 points. 

"We have to go back individually and look at ourselves in the mirror," Mingo-Young said. "We also have to let it go because we do have a game on Sunday so we can't sit and dwell on a loss for too long."

The Crimson Tide will travel to Auburn on Sunday in a rematch against its lone conference win of the season. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. CT, and Abrams is expected to be available.

Final stats

Final stats

012022_WBB_MingoYoungJa_Arkansas_JH7597
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Routed by Arkansas, 99-71

1 minute ago
Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Missouri

7 hours ago
Bailey Dowling (7) soft aub vs ala 20210312 _SAL6592 edited
All Things Bama

Patrick Murphy Provides Positive Injury Report on Slugger Bailey Dowling

7 hours ago
parker
Recruiting

Alabama Target Tomarrion Parker Hopes to Visit Tuscaloosa Soon

8 hours ago
Tommy Brown, Alabama spring practice, April 13, 2021
All Things Bama

Former Alabama OL Tommy Brown Transferring to Colorado

9 hours ago
1943 Orange Bowl game program: Alabama vs. Boston College
History

Throwback Thursday: 1943 Orange Bowl, Alabama vs. Boston College

11 hours ago
Derrick Henry against the Patriots
Bama/NFL

Everything Derrick Henry Said As Titans Gear Up For Playoffs

12 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford vs LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama Making Steps in Right Direction with Win over LSU

13 hours ago