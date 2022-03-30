Skip to main content

Alabama Women's Basketball Seniors Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber Announce Return

Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry is returning a lot of key players for the 2022-23 season.

The 2022-23 edition of the Crimson Tide women's basketball team will have a lot of familiar faces.

On Wednesday, senior guards Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber announced they would be returning to Alabama next season, using their final year of eligibility.

Though they both completed their senior years, they were both in school during the 2019-20 season when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season early. The NCAA gave all athletes in school during that season an extra year of eligibility to use.

Abrams and Barber were two of Alabama's most productive players during the up-and-down 2022 campaign.

Abrams, a Lafayette, La. native, was Alabama's second leader scorer on the team, averaging 15.2 points per game. She was second only to All-SEC second team selection Brittany Davis, who also announced she would be returning to school for another year.

The 5-foot-9 guard was consistently one of Alabama's top scoring threats on offense, and shot nearly 35 percent from beyond the arc. Abrams has tremendous control of the basketball as a ball handler, as well as impressive body control which allowed her to finish through contact and be one of Alabama's best scorers around the rim.

Barber, hailing from Homewood, Ala., averaged eight points per game in 2022. She was Alabama's starting point guard, and a speedy ball handler, getting up and down the court with ease. Her passing ability was one of her biggest strengths, as she was the team's leading assister with three per game. She also shot 38 percent from three-point range, and hit many threes at opportune moments during Crimson Tide runs this season.

With their status determined, Alabama will return many of its core that went to both the SEC Tournament and WNIT quarterfinals. It includes Abrams, Barber, and Davis, plus double-digit scorer JaMya Mingo-Young as a senior. 

Alabama will add many new talented additions as well. 

• Georgia Tech transfer Loyal McQueen has been with the team since January and will be eligible next season. 

• Transfers Sarah Ashlee Barker from Georgia and Ryan Cobbins from North Dakota State both committed to Alabama earlier this week.

Megan Abrams and Hannah Barber

Abrams
Alabama guard Megan Abrams (1) and Alabama forward Allie Craig Cruce (21) celebrate their win in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game against Alabama in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Alabama women's basketball Abrams
OPP Barber 2101311907Tracy Glantz
Hannah Barber at LSU
Alabama women's basketball Barber

032922_MBA_SuteHu_SouthAlabama_RS0403_BW
