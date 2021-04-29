All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis Trio Earns Southeastern Conference Honors

Alba Cortina Pou earned All-SEC recognition, while Loudmilla Bencheikh and Anna Parkhomenko were named to the SEC All-Freshman team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three members of the Alabama women’s tennis team earned Southeastern Conference honors the league office announced Thursday.

Alba Cortina Pou earned Second Team All-SEC honors, while Loudmilla Bencheikh and Anna Parkhomenko open their careers with SEC All-Freshman accolades.

Cortina Pou’s honor marks the 10th time in a row that at least one Alabama player has earned All-SEC honors, with the streak staring in 2011 (SEC honors were not awarded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Bencheikh and Parkhomenko are the first UA players to earn All-Freshman honors since Andie Daniell in 2016. This season also marks the first time since 2014 that the Tide has put two players on the All-Freshman team.

Cortina Pou has also been honored by the conference as a member of the SEC Community Service Team in 2020 and 2021 and as the 2020 SEC Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

“We are so proud of Alba and everything she has meant to this team as an athlete, a student and a leader, but most importantly as a person," Alabama coach Jenny Mainz said in a press release. "She has been the heartbeat of this team for a long time. We’re also excited to see Loudmilla and Anna honored in this way. To have two on the SEC All-Freshman team shows that our future is very bright indeed.”

