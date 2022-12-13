Alabama WR Aaron Anderson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has entered the transfer portal. Anderson becomes the 13th Crimson Tide player to enter the portal during the 2022 college football season.

While the news was reported on Monday evening prior to confirmation, Anderson later announced that he had entered the portal via social media:

Hailing from New Orleans, Anderson was ranked as the No. 35 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was also ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver of the class.

As a true freshman, Anderson missed most of the season due to a knee injury that he suffered in the offseason. For 2022, he made his debut against Austin Peay but didn't record any stats. Anderson joined the team back in January, participating in spring practices with the Crimson Tide and making two receptions for 11 yards for the White offense in the 2022 A-Day Game.

Anderson is the first member of Alabama's 2022 class to enter the transfer portal. Additionally, he is the fourth wide receiver to join the portal behind JoJo Earle, Christian Leary and Traeshon Holden.

While Earle and Leary have yet to announce their destinations, Holden announced on Sunday that he will be taking his talents to the Oregon Ducks.

With Braylen Ingraham, center Tanner Bowles and wide receiver Traeshon Holden having announced their transfer destinations, there are still 10 players remaining in the portal alongside Anderson. Those players are as follows: WR JoJo Earle, OT Amari Kight, OL Tommy Brockermeyer, OG Javion Cohen, WR Christian Leary, OL Damieon George Jr., P/K Jack Martin, RB Trey Sanders and CB Khyree Jackson.

