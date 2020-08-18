Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Ready to Right Wrongs From Last Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is entering this year's fall camp wanting to make sure that, his decision to return for his senior season, does not end like the way his junior campaign did.

"I mean, if I was thinking about not playing I would not be here right now," Smith told the media on Tuesday afternoon. "Just really getting my degree and finish things the right way. I did not like the way we did things last year and the way that we finished.

"So, I just want to finish it the right way this year."

Smith, who is a team captain, finished 2019 with a team-high 1,256 yards on 68 catches and 14 touchdowns. He mentioned that he was not satisfied with the end result then, but is ready to see his leadership develop as fall camp moves forward.

"I feel like there were some things last year that I could have done better," Smith said. "I am definitely going to do them this year. I am going to be more of a vocal leader instead of only leading by example. Because some people can see what you but it not register with them. You have to talk to them and talk people through things.

"It meant a lot to me, just how much the people I play with, how much they see in me and how much they believe in me and voted for me to be a team captain."

Not much has changed, according to Smith, in regards to the offensive schemes entering 2020 with Mac Jones, who is considered the presumed starter, as compared to last year with Tua Tagovailoa.

"No, I’d say everything is pretty much the same," Smith said. "Just keeping things the same and just getting a better tempo with the offense getting to the ball quicker. Just things we should have done last year that we didn’t do so well. Just trying to make the little things better."

However, Smith did have a few glowing remarks about true freshman signal caller, Bryce Young.

“He is going to be a great quarterback," Smith said. "With him not having a spring and just coming during the summer, he learns quick. I like what I am seeing. He's ready. Just the way that he approaches the game and handles himself, he is going to be a great quarterback.”

As day two of camp marches along, it is business as usual for Smith and the rest of coach Nick Saban's squad, focusing on what they can control and not worrying about the uncertainties that might lie ahead for the 2020 season.

"I think in our building, I think it’s just like we’re focusing on the SEC," Smith said. "We are not really worried about what other conferences are doing because this is about us playing. If somebody else decides not to play, I mean it’s whatever meeting they had and they decided not to do. But as the SEC, I know that we’re moving forwards and that we like it the way that we’ve gone, and with everything that’s going on I think we’re headed in the right direction."