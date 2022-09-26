Alabama's Defense Is Full Of Competitors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - If you were asked who had more tackles on the Alabama defense between DeMarcco Hellams and Henry To'o To'o, who would you guess?

If you answered To'o To'o, you'd be wrong.

The "genius" of the Alabama defense (according to DJ Dale), To'o To'o has 23 tackles on the season, one behind his teammate, "Hitman" Hellams.

"I'll catch him" was all To'o To'o said when he learned of that stat during Monday's press conference. He also said that while the defense competes hard in practice, they try not to worry about such stats.

"Whoever has the most tackles, we’re proud of him. We’re super excited for him and it’s just the hard work that we all put in," he said. We’re so competitive on the practice field, so competitive on the field that it helps us out on the field when we’re playing on Saturdays."

There are five Alabama players who have at least 20 tackles on the season: Jaylen Moody leads the team with 25, followed by Hellams (24), To'o (23), Will Anderson Jr. and Brian Branch (both have 20).

To'o To'o also spoke highly of the entire defense, saying that everybody that takes the field is a genius, and everybody on the defense is a hateful competitor.

“All of us," To'o To'o said about who else is on on the defense is a hateful competitor. "We’ve all got that killer mindset. Everybody. Everybody."

”And you’ve got to be a genius to play for Coach Saban. You’ve got to."