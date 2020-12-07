Alabama's DeVonta Smith is the SEC Offensive Player of the Week

The senior wideout caught eight passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns against LSU over the weekend

The accolades are starting to roll in for University of Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith after his epic performance against LSU this past weekend.

On Monday morning, the Southeastern Conference named Smith the league's Offensive Player of the Week. He caught eight passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the 55-17 win over the Tigers.

It is the second time this season he has earned this honor with the first coming earlier in the year against Kentucky, where he hauled in nine receptions for 144 yards and two scores.

Here is the full release from the SEC:

OFFENSE

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The senior receiver returned to his home state and dominated the first half as the Crimson Tide raced to a 45-14 halftime lead on its way to a 55-17 win.

Smith caught 8 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns for the game, but recorded seven catches for 219 yards in the first half.

Recorded his second 200-yard game of the season and the fourth of his career, which is an Alabama record.

Produced a 373.04 passer rating on his 10 targets.

Six of his eight receptions converted first downs with scoring grabs of 65, 61 and a one-handed 20-yard catch.

Averaged 28.9 yards per reception with four catches of 20 yards or more and three covering at least 48 yards.

DEFENSE

Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

Miller led the way for Florida's defense in its 31-19 win at Tennessee on Saturday with 12 tackles and a sack, continuing to disrupt the opposition's offense as he has done all season.

His leadership helped the Gators hold the Volunteers to 94 yards rushing.

Miller leads the team in tackles this season with 66 and is third on the team in tackles-for-loss with 5.5.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Harrison Mevis, PK, Missouri

Matched a school record with five field goals, the most by any kicker nationally this season, and reset the school record by scoring 20 of Mizzou's 50 points in a 50-48 win over SEC West rival Arkansas.

Included in those five field goals was a walk-off, game-winning 32-yard field goal to help Mizzou to its fifth straight win over Arkansas and its fifth win in six games this season.

Also connected on FGs from 51, 29, 37 and 40 ... Hit all five of hit PATs as well in a game where Mizzou needed every point to defeat the Razorbacks.

He is just the fourth Tiger kicker to make three kicks of 50+ yards in his career and is the first Tiger with five field goals in a game since Tucker McCann knocked in five vs. South Carolina on Oct. 6, 2018.

Mevis now leads the nation in field goals made per game (2.0) and is fourth nationally with his 16 makes.

FRESHMAN

Connor Bazelak, QB, Missouri

Went 32-for-49 (65.3 percent) for 380 yards, his second straight game over 300 yards, as he improved to 6-1 as a starter in his young career.

On Mizzou's game-winning drive with just 43 seconds remaining, he moved the offense 60 yards in seven plays, going a perfect 4-for-4 for 54 yards and three first downs.

He was 8-for-11 for 150 yards in the fourth quarter as he helped rally Mizzou from down 14 points in the final frame, good for the largest fourth-quarter comeback in school history.

He's now fourth in the SEC in passing yards per game (250.3) and fifth in completion percentage.

He has thrown just two interceptions on the year, the fewest of any SEC quarterback with at least five games played.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ryan McCollum, C, Texas A&M

The graduated senior center has called protections and blocking assignments up front for the Aggies.

The squad finished with a season-high 313 rushing yards and only allowed one quarterback sack on 23 passing attempts.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Phil Hoskins, DT, Kentucky