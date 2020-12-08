Alabama's Heisman Hopefuls Have Only Crimson Tide Offensive Line to Thank For Success

Alabama's offensive line has played a huge role into why the Crimson Tide has, arguably, the most balanced offense in the country

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones' gorgeous deep balls don't happen without them.

DeVonta Smith's electric one-handed grabs don't happen without them.

Najee Harris' bulldozing-runs don't happen without them.

The University of Alabama's three Heisman hopefuls have a lot of people to thank for their success this season, but maybe none more than the Crimson Tide's stellar offensive line.

Led by three seniors in center Landon Dickerson, left tackle Alex Leatherwood, and left guard Deonte Brown, this unit blocks for the nation's No. 1 scoring offense at almost 50 points per game (49.2), No. 1 pass efficiency offense (205.30), No. 3 total offense (548.3 ypg), No. 5 passing offense (361.1 ypg), and No. 30 rushing offense (187.2 ypg).

Not to mention, right tackle Evan Neal and right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. have played a massive part in only allowing seven six all season when Jones is on the field.

"Well, the offensive line has done a really good job," Saban said on Monday. "I know sometimes I try to give them credit and then people say that I'm not given somebody else on our team credit. But basically I think it all starts there. They do a really, really good job that's why we ran the ball very efficiently and effectively in the last game and other than you know taking a sack at the end of the game that probably really shouldn't have taken. They've done a good job in pass protection, which allows the quarterback to make plays, which allows the receivers to make plays.

"So, I think it all starts up front. And I think those guys have done a really good job, all year long. And, you know, it's going to be important that we continue to be able to control the line of scrimmage if we're going to be able to control the tempo of the game on offense.”

Jones, who seems like he has an eternity to throw the ball once he drops back to pass, couldn't speak any higher praise about his teammates in the trenches.

"Our offensive line has done a great job this year," Jones said. "They are definitely one of the best offensive lines in the country and they need to get the recognition they deserve. And they’ve earned that on the field and in practice. That’s a great group of guys. I love those guys. I don’t think I even got hit, maybe one time last game. For them to protect the way they’ve been protecting, a huge hats off to them and to Coach (Kyle) Flood and Coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) for giving them a great game plan."

This unit will also almost certainly be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the best in the sport. Just ask the next coach that Alabama will face on Saturday in Arkansas' Sam Pittman, who is an offensive line aficionado, how good this group is.

"Their offensive line is the best in football," Pittman, who has coached the big uglies in the trenches for almost three decades, said. "I’m not sure I’ve seen a line that is that well coached, including the ones I’ve coached."

It was announced earlier this week that Dickerson and Leatherwood are semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, which honors the best interior lineman in the country.

Dickerson's eccentric personality and attitude were on display this past weekend against LSU after Tigers defenders would jump offside and, you could tell, he loves getting under opponents' skin.

But on the field, he has been a monster.

Pro Football Focus rates Dickerson as the No. 1 run-blocking center in college football and No. 3 overall. He has played 583 snaps this season and has only missed two total assignments. His stellar play has caused him to shoot up NFL mock draft boards all the way to the first and second rounds.

"Landon’s definitely a great guy, and I’m glad that he’s out there having fun because he just makes it better for everybody," Jones said. "At the end of the day he’s having fun, and he’s obviously doing a great job with protections and keeping the line altogether as on.

"So they’re operating as a unit, and I think Landon’s a big part of that. But it takes all five of them. And I’m just glad to have Landon. He’s a great addition to our team. Makes everything fun during practice, and as you all see in the games, he obviously makes it fun, too,"

Meanwhile, Leatherwood has graded out at 99.6 on all assignments, which ties for the team-lead, and has only given up two sacks and three quarterback hurries while protecting Jones' blindside.

If they continue to excel against the Razorbacks this Saturday (11 a.m, ESPN) and Florida in the SEC Championship Game, Jones might just have to break the bank for them this holiday season.

"For the holiday season I’ll have to come up with something to give them or something like that," Jones said. "Right now we can’t go out to eat. We went out to eat in the past, but with COVID it’s kind of hard to get together, but we’ll figure something out.”