Alabama’s Kaylee Tow Named SEC Softball Player of the Week

SEC Player of the Week - Alabama's Kaylee Tow, a senior infielder from Madisonville, Ky., led the Crimson Tide with a .786 hitting percentage, 11 hits, nine RBI and seven runs scored over four wins last week. Tow had four multi-hit performances, including a season-best three hits Friday against Liberty and in back-to-back games against #8/9 LSU. Named MVP of the Easton Bama Bash, she scored three times and drove in a career-best five RBIs in Sunday's run-rule win over LSU, helping the team to its highest run total in program history against the Tigers.

SEC Pitcher of the Week - Florida's Katie Chronister, a left-handed fifth-year graduate from Gainesville, Fla., went 3-0 in the circle for the Gators during the Bubly Invitational. Chronister turned in career-highs in innings pitched (7.0 IP) and strikeouts (6) in the complete-game victory over Georgia Southern. She is now riding a career-long 19.1 scoreless inning streak after allowing only four hits and no runs this past week.

SEC Freshman of the Week - Kentucky's Erin Coffel, a freshman shortstop from Bremen, Ind., posted a .400 hitting percentage with 10 hits, 10 runs, and nine RBI in a 6-0 week for the Wildcats. Coffel scored at least one run in five consecutive games, had three multi-hit games, and tallied seven extra-base hits. She also had two three-RBI games to help push UK to its best start since 2014 at 9-0 as the Wildcats were crowned champions of the 2021 Campbell Invitational.