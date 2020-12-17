All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Alabama's LaBryan Ray Questionable for SEC Championship

Ray's elbow injury continues to linger, putting his status into doubt against the Gators
Author:
Publish date:

University of Alabama defensive end LaBryan Ray didn't make an appearance in the Crimson Tide's 52-3 win over Arkansas last weekend after seeing time as a reserve player in the team's previous three contests against Kentucky, Auburn, and LSU.

The Madison, Ala. native has dealt with a nagging elbow suffered earlier this season in practice, gearing up for Georgia. Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed his status for the upcoming SEC Championship against Florida on Saturday night (7 p.m (CT), CBS).

"Well, he's struggled a little bit with his elbow injury," Saban said during the SEC Championship pre-game press conference. "It's been kind of on again, off again. He's probably questionable for the game."

He has already missed three games this year against the Bulldogs, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.

This story will be updated.

Mac Jones throws against Georgia
All Things Bama

2020 Alabama Football Awards Tracker: Mac Jones Named Finalist for Manning Award

Dan Mullen
All Things Bama

Florida Coach Dan Mullen on Alabama Football: "It's Always a Great Challenge When You Play Them Defensively"

LaBryan Ray
All Things Bama

Alabama's LaBryan Ray Questionable for SEC Championship

Juwan Gary
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs. Western Kentucky, TV Online, Radio

Minkah Fitzpatrick cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 14, 2017
The Saban Files

The Saban Top 100: No. 8 Minkah Fitzpatrick

najee community service
All Things Bama

Najee Harris Named to SEC Football Community Service Team

2009 SEC Championship Game program: Alabama vs. Florida
History

Throwback Thursday: The 1999 SEC Championship Game, Alabama vs. Florida

Alex Leatherwood
All Things Bama

Much More Than a Bookend: Alex Leatherwood Still Making a Difference at Alabama

Crimson Tikes: Landon Burger
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Landon Burger