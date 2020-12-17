Alabama's LaBryan Ray Questionable for SEC Championship

Ray's elbow injury continues to linger, putting his status into doubt against the Gators

University of Alabama defensive end LaBryan Ray didn't make an appearance in the Crimson Tide's 52-3 win over Arkansas last weekend after seeing time as a reserve player in the team's previous three contests against Kentucky, Auburn, and LSU.

The Madison, Ala. native has dealt with a nagging elbow suffered earlier this season in practice, gearing up for Georgia. Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed his status for the upcoming SEC Championship against Florida on Saturday night (7 p.m (CT), CBS).

"Well, he's struggled a little bit with his elbow injury," Saban said during the SEC Championship pre-game press conference. "It's been kind of on again, off again. He's probably questionable for the game."

He has already missed three games this year against the Bulldogs, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.

