All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Alabama's Landon Dickerson Will Miss College Football Playoff With Knee Injury

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told ESPN that his starting center suffered ligament damage in left knee, forcing him to miss the College Football Playoff
Author:
Updated:
Original:

University of Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low that starting center Landon Dickerson will miss the College Football Playoff. An MRI on Dicerson's knee showed ligament damage after an injury suffered in Saturday night's SEC Championship Game.

The Outland Trophy finalist got hurt on the Crimson Tide's final touchdown play in Alabama's 52-46 win over Florida and was carted off, not being able to put any weight on his left leg.

"He's got great leadership," Alabama coach Nick Saban said earlier this month. "He's got a great personality. Plays with a lot of toughness. Really somebody that I think has made a tremendous impact on our team in a very positive way. Sets a great example in terms of his leadership. He's smart, he makes a lot of line calls. I think he helps the guys around him play better. So it's been a really, really positive thing all the way around. His performance has been very consistent and he's played very well all year long as well."

Dickerson has arguably been the Crimson Tide's best offensive lineman this year as the coaching staff has given him a 91.0 overall blocking grade. Before Saturday, he was credited with zero sacks and only one quarterback pressure. 

Moving forward, redshirt senior Chris Owens will fill in for Dickerson in the trenches.

To know what he means to the Alabama program, one could just look to the team's reaction when he was being loaded onto the cart. The bench cleared and every player came on the field to show their support.

"I think he’s probably one of the most popular guys on our team,” Saban said after the win over the Gators. “He’s got great leadership qualities. I don’t know anybody on our team that doesn’t really like him, and I think that was demonstrated by how everybody reacted to him getting injured."

Landon Dickerson at Arkansas
All Things Bama

Alabama's Landon Dickerson Will Miss College Football Playoff With Knee Injury

2020 Rose Bowl CFP Graphic
All Things Bama

Live Updates: 2020-2021 College Football Bowl Announcements

The Saban Top 100: No. 5 Barrett Jones
The Saban Files

The Saban Top 100: No. 5 Barrett Jones

121920_MFB_JonesMa_HarrisNa_Florida_JH2208
All Things Bama

Alabama Clinches No. 1 Seed In College Football Playoff, Will Play Notre Dame in Rose Bowl

SEC logo, black background
All Things Bama

SEC Football Power Rankings: Final

122020_MFB_JonesMa_Florida_JH8427
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46

Alabama 2020 SEC Champions
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 20, 2020

122020_MFB_SabanNi_Florida_JH7680
All Things Bama

What They Said After Alabama's Win Over Florida in the SEC Championship Game

Landon Dickerson, SEC Championship
All Things Bama

Notebook: Alabama's SEC Title Might Have Come At a Cost With Landon Dickerson's Knee Injury