Alabama’s Men Post Top-15 Finish at 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama’s men tallied 17 points to take 13th place at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which was held at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., over the weekend, while the Crimson Tide women finished 28th, with six points.

It marked the Alabama men’s 20th top-20 NCAA indoor finish and 18th in the top 15. It also marked the fifth-consecutive top-15 finish for the men, the longest streak in program history. This weekend’s finish marked the 21st top-30 finish for the UA women and was their seventh top-30 finish over the past 10 indoor national championships.

The Crimson Tide’s weekend was highlighted by Bobby Colantonio Jr.’s NCAA title in the men’s weight throw, along with Mercy Chelangat’s bronze-medal finish in the women’s 5,000 meters.

Alabama Head Coach Dan Waters Said

“This was a season where we had to overcome a lot of bumps in the road and I’m proud of the way our men and women kept fighting every step of the way. We’re obviously very proud of the way Bobby dominated the weight throw this weekend, and really all season, on the way to winning our first NCAA title in that event. We’re also proud of Mercy, Emmanuel, Eliud and Isaac for making it to the podium and adding to our point total. Now we’re looking ahead to the outdoor season where we have the chance to do some pretty special things.”

Scoring for the Crimson Tide

Bobby Colantonio Jr. led the way for the Crimson Tide men, winning the program’s first NCAA weight throw title with a toss of 23.60 meters in his final attempt

Mercy Chelangat led the way for the UA women with a third-place finish in the women’s 5,000 meters on Friday with a school-record time of 15:31.06

Emmanuel Ineh posted a leap of 7.71 meters on his final attempt in the men’s long jump to grab fifth place

Isaac Odugbesan took seventh in the men’s shot put on Saturday with a toss of 19.90 meters

Eliud Kipsang took eighth-place in the men’s mile with a time of 4:09.34

More from Alabama at the NCAA Indoor Championships