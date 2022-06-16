Alabama's Opponent Announced for Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Crimson Tide and Sooners will meet in the event for the third time in the last six seasons.

Alabama basketball will get the chance to avenge the loss that snapped its 10-game winning streak in 2021 when the Crimson Tide returns to Oklahoma for the 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge.

This will be the third time the two teams have met up against each other in the event (2018 and 2021), and the sixth time overall that Alabama is part of the field. Of course the two teams will soon be conference foes when the Sooners join the SEC.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Herb Jones gets ready to score against Oklahoma's Trae Young in the 2018 Big 12/SEC Challenge, an 80-73 win for the Crimson Tide. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Collin Sexton celebrates with the crowd after his team's win over Oklahoma in 2018.

Every season since the 2013-14 season, the two conferences meet up on the hardwood for bragging rights. Because the SEC has four more schools, four teams are excluded from the event each season. The Crimson Tide has a 4-2 record in the event with wins over Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Baylor and both losses coming on the road.

Jon Rothstein announced the 2023 field Thursday morning which also has matchups between Kentucky and Kansas, Arkansas and Baylor, and Tennessee and Texas.

Last season, Alabama beat No. 4 Baylor 87-78 in Coleman Coliseum as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge and the SEC's 6-4 win. It marked the third straight season the conference has either tied or won the event.

More pieces of the non-conference scheduling puzzle are falling into place as Alabama continues to build another challenging non-conference schedule.

The Crimson Tide will host Gonzaga in Birmingham on Dec. 17, and Alabama will also make the return trip to Houston after hosting the cougars in an epic game last December. Nate Oats' squad is also part of the field at the Phil Knight Invitational over Thanksgiving week in Portland, Oregon which includes Connecticut, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland and Villanova.