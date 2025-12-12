Full 2026 Alabama Football Schedule Revealed

The Southeastern Conference revealed its 16 teams' 2026 schedules in a television special on Thursday night, which erased question marks on the remaining dates of Alabama's schedule for next fall, of which the three nonconference dates were already known. The conference elected to move to nine SEC games per year beginning in 2026.

The league is also mandating that its members allot at least one other game on its regular season schedule for a Power Four school from another conference, with Notre Dame also included among the permissible possibilities. For Alabama, that game is its home rematch with Florida State, which takes place on Sept. 19 of next year at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama's first SEC contest of the 2026 campaign will be against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington on Sept. 12. The two programs' last meeting was in November of 2023, a game that was Nick Saban's second-to-last road win as head coach before his January 2024 retirement. The Crimson Tide will have two SEC games in the month of September next season.

The upcoming season will additionally be the first time geographical rivals Alabama and Mississippi State clash since 2023. The on-field series has not been competitive in recent years; Saban only lost to the Bulldogs once, in 2007. Nevertheless, fans of both schools were disappointed when this game was a casualty of the SEC eliminating divisions beginning in 2024, and now it is back for at least the next four seasons.

It used to be a rarity when the Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs played in the regular season. It will happen for the third straight time, and fourth time this decade, when Kirby Smart's team comes to Bryant-Denny Stadium on October. Alabama has not lost to Georgia in the regular season since 2007.

Returning to Alabama's schedule for the first time since 2023, along with the Wildcats and Mississippi State Bulldogs, is Texas A&M. The Aggies have not made a trip to Saban Field since before the Crimson Tide's playing surface was christened in honor of its former coach. Jimbo Fisher's 2022 team was defeated there one week before Tennessee defeated Saban for the first time in his Alabama tenure.

Unlike in the past two seasons, there will also only be one open date next year. Alabama's is after the Texas A&M game and before it faces off against Lane Kiffin-led LSU in Baton Rouge. 2026 is the first year since Oklahoma joined the SEC that the Crimson Tide will not play the Sooners.

Full 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule:

Home games are in bold.

September 5: East Carolina

September 12: Kentucky

September 19: Florida State

September 26: South Carolina

October 3: Mississippi State

October 10: Georgia

October 17: Tennessee

October 24: Texas A&M

October 31: Open

November 7: LSU

November 14: Vanderbilt

November 21: Chattanooga

November 28: Auburn

