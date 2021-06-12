Alabama's Robert Dunning Wins 110-Meter Hurdles NCAA Individual Title

Dunning recorded a time of 13.25 into a headwind — the fastest headwind finish in NCAA history

Alabama senior Robert Dunning won the 2021 NCAA 110-meter hurdles title on Friday's final day at the Men's NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Dunning recorded a time of 13.25 into a headwind, just one one-hundredth of a second slower than his program record that he set two weeks ago at the NCAA East Preliminary.

His performance marked the eight-fastest finish in championship history and the fastest-ever time made while running into a headwind.

“What an incredible season for Robert Dunning," Alabama coach Dan Waters said. "No matter the circumstances, he kept coming after it. He just was not going to be denied. Watching him run away from the field today was amazing and we couldn’t have been prouder to see him on the top of the awards stand."

Overall, the Alabama men finished 13th in the championships with 18 total points — its fourth-consecutive year of finishing in the top 15.

Here is a Crimson Tide recap of the final day of the NCAA Men's Outdoor Championships along with a preview of Saturday's final day for the women's team, courtesy of Alabama athletics:

A Crimson Tide Title

Robert Dunning won Alabama’s fourth NCAA 110-meter hurdles title, following Keith Talley in 1986 and Ron Bramlett in 2001 and 2002

Dunning is the first member of the Crimson Tide men’s program to win an NCAA outdoor title since Hayden Reed won the discus championship in 2014

Dunning is also the first member of the UA men’s team to win an NCAA title, indoor or outdoor, since Shelby McEwen won the indoor high jump in 2019

Other Friday Finishers for Alabama

Christian Edwards finished 11 th with a leap of 16.15 meters, while Keshun McGee was 23 rd with a mark of 15.34 meters in the triple jump

Up Next

Alabama’s women close out the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday with five finals

Mercy Chelangat, who took second in the 10,000 meters on Thursday to put Alabama on the board, will compete in the 5,000 meters on Saturday

Daija Lampkin, Tamara Clark, D'Jai Baker and Natassha McDonald ran a 43.31 to win their heat of the 4x100m relay on Thursday and advance to Saturday's final

Amaris Tyynismaa went 4:09.80 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the final of the 1,500 meters

On Wednesday, Clark ran an 11.16 to sweep into the 100-meter final and a 22.56 to advance to finals in the 200 meters