Alabama's Season Opener Could Offer Some Unexpected Intrigue

There has been a surprising amount of money placed on the Crimson Tide's opening opponent, Utah State, this offseason.

This year’s season-opener could offer a bit of intrigue after all. Alabama is set to kick off its 2022 campaign against Utah State on Sept. 2 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While the Aggies aren’t viewed as the typical high-profile opponent the Crimson Tide has opened up against in recent years, the activity coming out of Las Vegas says otherwise.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, there have been three bets of $1,000 or more placed on Utah State to win this year’s national championship game. You read that right, the reigning Mountain West champions have some serious backers this offseason. The betting activity even prompted Caesars to move the Aggies' odds from 1,000-1 to 750-1.

For perspective, there have been 17 bets of $1,000 or more picking Ohio State to win the national title and 10 for Alabama. Interestingly enough, Utah State ranks tied for third on the list with three such bets, the same amount as Texas A&M. Only two bets of $1,000 or more have been placed on reigning national champions.

Last season, Utah State finished 11-3, winning the Mountain West title before beating Oregon State 24-13 in the LA Bowl. The Aggies return their starting quarterback in Logan Bonner, who completed 61.2% of his passes for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. They also bring back their leading rusher in Calvin Tyler Jr., who rushed for 884 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Utah State does lose its top three receivers in Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling, a trio that combined to record 206 receptions for 3,328 yards and 31 touchdowns last year. However, the Aggies worked to replenish its receiving corps this offseason, bringing in Alabama transfer Xavier Williams and Maryland receiver Brian Cobbs.

Williams didn’t play for Alabama last year due to an undisclosed medical issue. The former four-star recruit recorded three receptions for 24 yards during the 2020 season. Cobbs recorded 25 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown for Maryland last season, catching balls from former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

On defense, Utah State returns five starters in cornerback Michael Anyanwu defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka, safety Hunter Reynolds and inside linebacker A.J. Vongphachanh.

There hasn’t been a betting line set for Alabama’s game opener against Utah State. However, it's safe to say the Crimson Tide will be a heavy favorite. Alabama is 15-0 in season openers under Nick Saban and hasn’t dropped its opening game since the 2001 season when it fell to 20-17 to UCLA inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Following this season’s opener, Alabama will make a highly-anticipated trip to Austin, Texas to take on a Longhorns team that features several familiar faces, including head coach Steve Sarkisian, running back Keilan Robinson, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and wide receiver Agiye Hall.