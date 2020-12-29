Alabama's "Special Kind of Talent” TE Jahleel Billingsley Finding Niche Fielding Kickoffs

The electric tight end not only catches passes, but could provide a spark in the special teams department as well for the Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama coach Nick Saban has been in the business of coaching for 47 years and he's never seen this before, until the 2020 season.

Jahleel Billingsley is the first tight end that Saban can remember ever returning kicks for his team as he did against Florida in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19.

The 6-foot-4, 230 pound playmaker fielded three kicks for a total of 66 yards with a long of 27 in that 52-46 victory.

"I think it's probably the first time it's ever happened in my career," Saban said on Monday. "I only remember ever having seen it from another team. But Jahleel is kind of a special talent in terms of what he can do. He has tight end size but really kind of wide receiver athleticism. We've had some injuries back there in terms of who has been our kickoff return guy. And he seems to be able to do it the best, and that's why we've given him an opportunity to do it."

Billingsley has been coming into his own over recent weeks starting with the Kentucky game back in November. Since then, he has hauled in 11 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

"I love Jahleel," Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said of the sophomore tight end. "He works hard. I mean, at first he struggled a little bit with not playing, but he just kept working really hard and we found roles for him in our offense and special teams. I think it just goes to show that he’s just a great talent and he’s learned from his mistakes and learned the playbook really well, and I can trust him. Now it’s like, boom. He knows where to line up, knows exactly what he’s going to do, and he’s out there just playing football and having fun. So I’m glad that Jahleel is where he is right now, and he’s just going to keep getting better and working really hard."

Moving forward with the meeting against Notre Dame on Friday in the Rose Bowl in Dallas, the Chicago native very well could make a play on special teams that could determine the outcome, or at the very least, affect it in a positive way.

"Jahleel is a special player," Surtain said. "He’s not an ordinary tight end. He’s a tight end who is capable of doing many things out in the perimeter. He has a tremendous catch radius and he’s also fast for a tight end. He brings many traits to the table."