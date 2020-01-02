TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —The University of Alabama offense will have a key player returning for the 2020 season when junior offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood announced he'll come back for his final year of eligibility.

He was the second prominent junior to announce his intention to stay at Alabama, although the first has hit a potential snag.

Per a statement posted on Moses’ Instagram page, attributed to the law firm of Moses’ father, the family is in negotiations with the university about insurance and is "investigating whether he has a compensable "loss of value" claim against his current insurance carrier, Lords of London.

Moses, who suffered a major knee injury during fall camp and missed the entire 2019 season, has been advised to "maintain his preliminary decision" to stay at Alabama, but make his final decision on Jan. 20, the deadline to declare for the NFL Draft.

Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced he'll announce his decision on Monday.

Leatherwood announced his return on social media, while tweeting: "Thank you for the endless support Bama Nation! We’re coming for it all in 2020!"

Leatherwood earned first-team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association after moving to left tackle after a year at right guard. He was also named first-team All-SEC by lead coaches, and second-team by media.

He graded out at 89 percent as a junior, allowing just two sacks and three quarterback hurries during the regular season, and missed just six assignments in 694 snaps. Overall, the offensive line surrendered only 12 sacks in 381 pass attempts this season -- just one every 31.8 pass attempts.

BamaCentral reported on Dec. 9 that Leatherwood was one of numerous top-rated Crimson Tide juniors who was likely to return to Alabama for the 2020 season.