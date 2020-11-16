SI.com
All Things Bama Podcast: After Two Weeks Off, the Crimson Tide Returns to Action Against Kentucky

Tyler Martin

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell sit down to breakdown the weekend that was in the Southeastern Conference and lookahead to the Crimson Tide's next matchup with Kentucky.

With two weeks off, will Alabama have to shake off some rust or will the team continue to prove its the No. 1 squad in the nation?

Martin and Blackwell also discuss the rumors and speculation surrounding the Crimson Tide's schedule. Will the Crimson Tide play LSU in early December? The chances of that happening continue to get better and better.

After Florida quarterback Kyle Trask's six-touchdown performance against Arkansas, what does Mac Jones have to do in order to surpass him in the Heisman conversation? And where does the Alabama signal caller currently sit, related to Ohio State's Justin Fields and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence?

Is there any chance Will Muschamp becomes the next product in coach Nick Saban's rehabilitation program for former head coaches?

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

All Things Bama

