All Things Bama Podcast: After Two Weeks Off, the Crimson Tide Returns to Action Against Kentucky

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell sit down to breakdown the weekend that was in the Southeastern Conference and lookahead to the Crimson Tide's next matchup with Kentucky.

With two weeks off, will Alabama have to shake off some rust or will the team continue to prove its the No. 1 squad in the nation?

Martin and Blackwell also discuss the rumors and speculation surrounding the Crimson Tide's schedule. Will the Crimson Tide play LSU in early December? The chances of that happening continue to get better and better.

After Florida quarterback Kyle Trask's six-touchdown performance against Arkansas, what does Mac Jones have to do in order to surpass him in the Heisman conversation? And where does the Alabama signal caller currently sit, related to Ohio State's Justin Fields and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence?

Is there any chance Will Muschamp becomes the next product in coach Nick Saban's rehabilitation program for former head coaches?

