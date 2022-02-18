All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Basketball Looking Primed For Strong Finish to Regular Season

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, Youtube and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

After outlasting Mississippi State on Wednesday night, Alabama basketball is looking to finish the final two weeks of the regular season on a high note, and on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin, staff writer Joey Blackwell and intern Clayton Connick discuss what fans can expect from the Crimson Tide over its final five games.

Is Charles Bediako Alabama's most important player as tournament time approaches? Will Coach Nate Oats' ejection prove to be a turning point in the season? What does Alabama have to do to knock off No. 4 Kentucky inside Rupp Arena on Saturday (12 p.m, CBS)?

The three also preview Alabama Baseball's season, which begins on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m (CT) against Xavier at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Can the Crimson Tide take the next jump and win an NCAA regional in 2022? What are Alabama's strengths? Which pitcher and position player will prove to be the most vital for the Crimson Tide's success this season?

