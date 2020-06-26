All Things Bama Podcast: Bill Searcey Chronicles Story of Addiction, Faith, and Redemption

The featured guest on the All Things Bama Podcast on Friday is former University of Alabama offensive lineman Bill Searcey. The three-year letterman and two-time national champion played at the Capstone from 1977-1980 under the legendary Paul W. 'Bear' Bryant.

He also spent some time in the United States Football League with the Birmingham Stallions and Houston Gamblers before ending his career in the National Football League with the San Diego Chargers.

In the show, Searcey details what it was like playing under Bryant, but more importantly, he shares the personal struggles of drug addiction, alcoholism, and his abuse of pain pills. His addiction even got to the point where he pawned both of his national championship rings.

But through it all, he mentions how instrumental his faith has been and how it has changed the course of his entire life. Just last fall, Searcey beat the odds, defeating pancreatic cancer, which was just another chapter in his life that has been filled with ups and downs.

In 2013, he wrote an autobiography called High Tide: A Story of Football, Freefall, and Forgiveness, which can be purchased here.

Lastly, Searcey gives his take on what the Crimson Tide needs to do in order to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2020 and how Nick Saban compares to Bryant.

