Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All Things Bama Podcast: Bill Searcey Chronicles Story of Addiction, Faith, and Redemption

Tyler Martin

The featured guest on the All Things Bama Podcast on Friday is former University of Alabama offensive lineman Bill Searcey. The three-year letterman and two-time national champion played at the Capstone from 1977-1980 under the legendary Paul W. 'Bear' Bryant. 

He also spent some time in the United States Football League with the Birmingham Stallions and Houston Gamblers before ending his career in the National Football League with the San Diego Chargers. 

In the show, Searcey details what it was like playing under Bryant, but more importantly, he shares the personal struggles of drug addiction, alcoholism, and his abuse of pain pills. His addiction even got to the point where he pawned both of his national championship rings.

But through it all, he mentions how instrumental his faith has been and how it has changed the course of his entire life. Just last fall, Searcey beat the odds, defeating pancreatic cancer, which was just another chapter in his life that has been filled with ups and downs. 

In 2013, he wrote an autobiography called High Tide: A Story of Football, Freefall, and Forgiveness, which can be purchased here.

billsearcey

Lastly, Searcey gives his take on what the Crimson Tide needs to do in order to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2020 and how Nick Saban compares to Bryant.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Keith McCants, JC Latham and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 26, 2020

Your daily briefing for what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Releases Powerful Video Concerning Racial Injustice

Alex Leatherwood wrote the script that players and coach Nick Saban read from

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Adds In-State 2022 Four-Star LB Robert Woodyard

Robert Woodard joins fellow four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander as the two members of the programs 2022 recruiting class

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Derrick Henry vs. Trent Richardson

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

SEC Position Preview: Linebackers

With Dylan Moses returning, Alabama suddenly has a wealth of talent and experience in the interior

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Pooley Hubert

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with legendary player Pooley Hubert

Christopher Walsh

'This is My Battle': Lee Ozmint

Lee Ozmint reflects on his time at Alabama and his career path since he hung up his cleats at Alabama

Joey Blackwell

Just A Minute: There Are Aspects of the Coronavirus That Sports Have Only Begun to Deal With

We all hope for the best when it comes to sports restarting, but we're already learning that there are no good answers for the tough questions that lie ahead

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Saving the Highlands

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Lands Seven Selections on 2020 Sporting News Preseason All-American Team

The Crimson Tide had three first-team honorees and four second-teamers

Tyler Martin