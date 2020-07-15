Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All Things Bama Podcast: Kendrick Blackshire Commits to UA, Conference-Only Scheduling

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by writer Joey Blackwell to break down the Crimson Tide's newest football commit, 2021 four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, and how conference-only scheduling would affect Alabama. 

Blackshire is the Crimson Tide's 12th verbal commit and a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, who is 100 percent healthy after recovering from an ACL injury that forced him to miss his junior season. 

The BIG 10 and Pac-12 have moved to a conference-only football schedule. Alabama's season opener against USC in Dallas on Sept. 5 is effectively cancelled, but what other options are out there? Could the program find a new opponent from the Big 12 on short notice? 

Blackwell dives into his plan to save college football in 2020 and it involves an expanded playoff system. 

What would Alabama's season look like if it only played SEC opponents? Would the conference add two more games to make it a 10-game schedule? Find out on this week's All Things Bama Podcast and be on the lookout for a special show on Friday.  

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Keith McCants, JC Latham, John Garcia Jr. and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Food Would You Go Into Quarantine Over?

The Best of SI touches on the debates over masks and nicknames, and wants to know what food you would risk being quarantined over

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Four-Star LB Kendrick Blackshire Joining Alabama’s 2021 Recruiting Class

The Lone Star State native becomes the Crimson Tide's third linebacker commit this cycle

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: Letgo the Eggo, Bro

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

SEC Postpones Soccer, Volleyball, Cross Country through August 31

The conference made the announcement via a statement on Tuesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Najee Harris Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Harris is one of 76 running backs in the country up for the award

Tyler Martin

Mac Jones Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

The redshirt junior joins a list of 30 candidates for the award presented to college's top quarterback

Joey Blackwell

by

billclinton

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Inaugural SI All-American Watch List Features the Top 1,000-Plus Recruiting Prospects from Across the Nation

Massive recruiting undertaking breaks down the top players down by state, plus every Power 5 school’s commitments and top targets

Christopher Walsh

ASHOF to Hold Virtual Induction Ceremony

The 52nd Annual Induction Ceremony will be available to stream via multiple websites

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Numerous 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Commits and Targets Named SI-All-American Candidates

Highlights and evaluations of the top recruits considering the Alabama Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin