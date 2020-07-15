All Things Bama Podcast: Kendrick Blackshire Commits to UA, Conference-Only Scheduling

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by writer Joey Blackwell to break down the Crimson Tide's newest football commit, 2021 four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, and how conference-only scheduling would affect Alabama.

Blackshire is the Crimson Tide's 12th verbal commit and a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, who is 100 percent healthy after recovering from an ACL injury that forced him to miss his junior season.

The BIG 10 and Pac-12 have moved to a conference-only football schedule. Alabama's season opener against USC in Dallas on Sept. 5 is effectively cancelled, but what other options are out there? Could the program find a new opponent from the Big 12 on short notice?

Blackwell dives into his plan to save college football in 2020 and it involves an expanded playoff system.

What would Alabama's season look like if it only played SEC opponents? Would the conference add two more games to make it a 10-game schedule? Find out on this week's All Things Bama Podcast and be on the lookout for a special show on Friday.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Keith McCants, JC Latham, John Garcia Jr. and more.

