All Things Bama Podcast: Kenneth Darby Talks College Career And More

The All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by former University of Alabama running back Kenneth Darby on today’s show.

Darby looks back on his high school recruitment, time at the Capstone, and his NFL career. He reveals how, now Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, recruited him while he was at Michigan State and LSU.

His best season in Tuscaloosa came in 2005 when he rushed for 1,242 yards and three touchdowns. Alabama finished with a 11-2 record including a win in the Cotton Bowl over Texas Tech. Darby reminisces about that season and what could have been.

Darby’s career at Alabama started with coach Dennis Franchione and ended with Mike Shula. He reflects on the lessons learned from each coach to help him get to where he is today.

In the 2007 NFL draft, Darby was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round and he went on to play four seasons with Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and St. Louis Rams.

Darby talks about the moment his professional dreams were realized and what the adjustment from the college game to NFL level is like.

