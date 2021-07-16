All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing 2021 SEC Media Days

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

Host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell preview the 2021 SEC Football Media Days on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast.

What is the biggest story line for each team? Who will win each division? Which contender has the most question marks?

Is Georgia really the team to beat in 2021? What holes must Alabama fill to repeat as SEC champions? Could Texas A&M knock the Crimson Tide off of its perch?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts

2021 SEC Media Days Attendees and Schedule

Monday, July 19, 2021

Florida

Dan Mullen

Zach Carter, DL

Ventrell Miller, LB

LSU

Ed Orgeron

Austin Deculus, OT

Derek Stingley Jr., DB

South Carolina

Shane Beamer

Kingsley Enagbare, DE

Nick Muse, TE

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Georgia

Kirby Smart

JT Daniels, QB

Jordan Davis, DL

Kentucky

Mike Stoops

Darian Kinnard, OT

Josh Paschal, DE

Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin

Matt Corral, QB

Jaylon Jones, DB

Tennessee

Josh Heupel

Velus Jones Jr., WR

Alontae Taylor, DB

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Alabama

Nick Saban

Phidarian Mathis, DL

John Metchie III, WR,

Mississippi State

Mike Leach

Aaron Brule, LB

Austin Williams, WR

Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher

Kenyon Green, OL

DeMarvin Leal, DL

Vanderbilt

Clark Lea

Bradley Ashmore, OL

Daevion Davis, DL

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Arkansas

Sam Pittman

Myron Cunningham, OL

Grant Morgan, LB

Auburn

Bryan Harsin

Bo Nix, QB

Owen Pappoe, LB

Missouri

Eli Drinkwitz

Akial Byers, DL

Case Cook, OL