All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing 2021 SEC Media Days
Host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell preview the 2021 SEC Football Media Days on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast.
What is the biggest story line for each team? Who will win each division? Which contender has the most question marks?
Is Georgia really the team to beat in 2021? What holes must Alabama fill to repeat as SEC champions? Could Texas A&M knock the Crimson Tide off of its perch?
Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.
The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.
2021 SEC Media Days Attendees and Schedule
Monday, July 19, 2021
Florida
Dan Mullen
Zach Carter, DL
Ventrell Miller, LB
LSU
Ed Orgeron
Austin Deculus, OT
Derek Stingley Jr., DB
South Carolina
Shane Beamer
Kingsley Enagbare, DE
Nick Muse, TE
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Georgia
Kirby Smart
JT Daniels, QB
Jordan Davis, DL
Kentucky
Mike Stoops
Darian Kinnard, OT
Josh Paschal, DE
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin
Matt Corral, QB
Jaylon Jones, DB
Tennessee
Josh Heupel
Velus Jones Jr., WR
Alontae Taylor, DB
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Alabama
Nick Saban
Phidarian Mathis, DL
John Metchie III, WR,
Mississippi State
Mike Leach
Aaron Brule, LB
Austin Williams, WR
Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher
Kenyon Green, OL
DeMarvin Leal, DL
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea
Bradley Ashmore, OL
Daevion Davis, DL
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Arkansas
Sam Pittman
Myron Cunningham, OL
Grant Morgan, LB
Auburn
Bryan Harsin
Bo Nix, QB
Owen Pappoe, LB
Missouri
Eli Drinkwitz
Akial Byers, DL
Case Cook, OL