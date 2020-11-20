SI.com
All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Crimson Tide/Wildcats With Kentucky Sports Radio

Tyler Martin

On the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Adam Luckett of Kentucky Sports Radio to breakdown every angle of the matchup this weekend between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats.

Luckett gives an in-depth analysis of Kentucky's season up to this point and what's gone right and gone wrong in 2020 for coach Mark Stoops' squad. 

What are the key matchups to watch? How will Alabama's electric offense attack Kentucky's stingy defense? Can the Crimson Tide stop the Wildcats' prolific rushing attack?

Can Mac Jones keep his Heisman hopes alive? 

Is there anyway Kentucky keeps it close? If so, what has to happen? 

The two also give their against-the-spread picks for this weekend's slate of SEC games.

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Listeners can find all of Luckett's work on Twitter at @AdamLuckettKSR, kentuckysportsradio.com, and his podcast, 11 Personnel, on every platform.

