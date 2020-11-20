All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Crimson Tide/Wildcats With Kentucky Sports Radio

On the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Adam Luckett of Kentucky Sports Radio to breakdown every angle of the matchup this weekend between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats.

Luckett gives an in-depth analysis of Kentucky's season up to this point and what's gone right and gone wrong in 2020 for coach Mark Stoops' squad.

What are the key matchups to watch? How will Alabama's electric offense attack Kentucky's stingy defense? Can the Crimson Tide stop the Wildcats' prolific rushing attack?

Can Mac Jones keep his Heisman hopes alive?

Is there anyway Kentucky keeps it close? If so, what has to happen?

The two also give their against-the-spread picks for this weekend's slate of SEC games.

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Listeners can find all of Luckett's work on Twitter at @AdamLuckettKSR, kentuckysportsradio.com, and his podcast, 11 Personnel, on every platform.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts