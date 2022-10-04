Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Razorbacks, Aggies and Volunteers... Oh My!

Mason Smith sits down with Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham to discuss Alabama football's trip to Arkansas as well as its upcoming slate of SEC opponents.

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

In the latest episode, host Mason Smith sits down with fellow beat writers Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham to discuss Alabama football's trip to Arkansas as well as break down the Crimson Tide's upcoming slate of ranked SEC opponents.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can find the All Things Bama Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Coming soon to Amazon!

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Crimson Tikes: Bearing Arms
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bearing Arms

By Christopher Walsh
labama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Coaching Carousel Could Be Bill O'Brien's Wheel of Fortune: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 4: Josh Jacobs Leads the Raiders to Their First Win

By Hunter De Siver
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of Texas A&M Week

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Bryce Young's Injury Hurts Alabama in Ways That Aren't Obvious: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Much Does Jalen Milroe Change Alabama's Offense?

By Clay Miller
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

For Jahmyr Gibbs, the Running Game is Both Mental and Physical

By Mason Smith