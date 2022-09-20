Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping ULM and Breaking Down Alabama Basketball’s Schedule

The Crimson Tide prepares to face Vanderbilt in its first SEC football game of the year, and we take a look at basketball's non-conference opponents.
Welcome to the All Things Bama Podcast! We are glad to bring you coverage on the latest about Alabama Athletics.

The podcast airs weekly, with hosts Mason Smith and Joe Schatz along with a rotation of the BamaCentral writers as well as interviews with coaches and figures from various Crimson Tide Sports.

On this episode, host Mason Smith and Joe Schatz are joined by Katie Windham to recap the 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, injury updates for a couple key players, and initial thoughts about Vanderbilt as the Crimson Tide begin SEC play. We'll also look at the non-conference schedule for Crimson Tide men's basketball, and what games we look forward to the most.

Follow the link below for the latest episode:

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google and wherever you get your podcasts! Coming soon to Amazon.

The Cast:

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is currently a junior at the University of Alabama. He also serves as an intern with BamaCentral.

Katie Windham: Katie is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. 

