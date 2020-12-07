All Things Bama Podcast: SEC Title Game Set, DeVonta Smith and the Heisman Race

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to recap the Crimson Tide's trip to the Bayou that included a dominant 55-17 win over the LSU Tigers, lookahead to the Southeastern Conference Championship, and discuss DeVonta Smith's chances in the Heisman Trophy race.

The SEC title game is still two weeks away and Alabama will travel to Arkansas while the Gators host LSU this weekend. Martin and Blackwell also give keys to the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks.

How impressive will it be that the SEC will have gotten almost all of 70 games in, despite a pandemic, by the end of this Saturday night?

Is there a chance that Alabama's three-headed monster of Najee Harris, Mac Jones, and Smith could finish in the top five of voting for the Heisman?

How will the four playoff teams shake out? Would the committee take, a 6-0 or 7-0 Ohio State or 9-1 Texas A&M?

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

