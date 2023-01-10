Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: The Tide Tames The Wildcat

The BamaCentral writers discuss Alabama's blowout win over Kentucky, along with several players improving their stock in front of NBA scouts.
Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

On this week's episode, Mason, Katie, Joey and Austin discuss Alabama's blowout win over Kentucky, including neutralizing one of the nation's best players in Oscar Tshiebwe.

Then, the crew talk about which players raised their draft stock in an arena full of NBA scouts, then take a look at the schedule leading up to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

You can find the All Things Bama Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Coming soon to Amazon!

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat. 

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

