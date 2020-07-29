All Things Bama Podcast: What and When will the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 Decide on the 2020 Season?

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to breakdown the Crimson Tide's latest 2021 commitment, five-star defensive tackle Damon Payne, how good the team's defensive line could be in 2020, and what the remaining Power Five Conferences will decide on the upcoming 2020 season.

Payne's size, athleticism, and quickness speak for itself, but just how high is his ceiling when he arrives in Tuscaloosa? Could he become the next great Crimson Tide defensive tackle?

Major decisions are looming for the SEC, ACC, Big 12 this week in regards to what schedule model these conferences will turn to as we near the end of July and on-field practices set to begin Aug 7.

With the NCAA now allowing teams to move games up to Aug. 29 to provide flexibility if any COVID-19 outbreak happens, could we see Alabama do that possibility? What will happen to Alabama's other non-conference games like Georgia State, Kent State, and UT-Martin? Will those games get played?

Find out what we think on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, John Garcia Jr. and more.

