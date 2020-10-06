Amari Cooper is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper continues to show why he was worth that $100 million extension this offseason.

On Sunday, the former Alabama star put up 134 yards and one touchdown on 12 catches in a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was a season high for him in catches and yards.

That effort earns him the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mentions

Former Alabama tennis standout Alexa Guarachi and her partner Desirae Krawczyk defeated Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strýcová, who are the No. 1 ranked doubles team in the world, to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Damien Harris finished with 100 yards on 17 carries in his season-debut for the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland recorded six tackles and one sack against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Deionte Thompson broke up one pass and tallied up nine total tackles in the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry