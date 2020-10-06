SI.com
Amari Cooper is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper continues to show why he was worth that $100 million extension this offseason. 

On Sunday, the former Alabama star put up 134 yards and one touchdown on 12 catches in a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was a season high for him in catches and yards. 

That effort earns him the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. 

Honorable mentions

  • Former Alabama tennis standout Alexa Guarachi and her partner Desirae Krawczyk defeated Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strýcová, who are the No. 1 ranked doubles team in the world, to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open. 
  • Damien Harris finished with 100 yards on 17 carries in his season-debut for the New England Patriots on Monday night.
  • Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland recorded six tackles and one sack against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.
  • Deionte Thompson broke up one pass and tallied up nine total tackles in the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Glad I had him in two of my fantasy league lineups this week, for sure.

