Amari Cooper is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Tyler Martin
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper continues to show why he was worth that $100 million extension this offseason.
On Sunday, the former Alabama star put up 134 yards and one touchdown on 12 catches in a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was a season high for him in catches and yards.
That effort earns him the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.
Honorable mentions
- Former Alabama tennis standout Alexa Guarachi and her partner Desirae Krawczyk defeated Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strýcová, who are the No. 1 ranked doubles team in the world, to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open.
- Damien Harris finished with 100 yards on 17 carries in his season-debut for the New England Patriots on Monday night.
- Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland recorded six tackles and one sack against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.
- Deionte Thompson broke up one pass and tallied up nine total tackles in the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Previous winners in 2020
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry
Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry
Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton
Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks
Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland
Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve
Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks
Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall
Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton
March 4-10: Collin Sexton
March 11-17: Collin Sexton
July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley
July 22-28: Michael Thompson
July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas
Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges
Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster
Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts
Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull
Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter
Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs
Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley
Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry