Ashley Prange, Lexi Kilfoyl Help No. 3 Alabama Softball Put Away No. 8 Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ashley Prange is getting good at making first impressions. The senior third baseman provided Alabama softball’s first hit Friday night, lacing a triple to right-center field during her first trip to the plate.

Saturday, she one-uped that by blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to spur the No. 3 Crimson Tide to a 3-2 victory over No. 8 Kentucky.

"My goal for this weekend was just to attack early in the count," Prange said following the game, "and if I get a good pitch swing because before I'd been getting deep into counts and struggling with it."

Following a leadoff single from Jenna Johnson, Prange hammered the first pitch she saw Saturday over the wall in center field.

"I'm pretty sure [the pitch] was down the middle," Prange said. "We had a hit-and-run on, so I was swinging regardless, but I'm pretty sure it was a fatty."

While Prange got Alabama started, it was Lexi Kilfoyl’s complete-game performance in the circle that secured the win. The senior starter pitched her way out of several jams to keep the Crimson Tide head on the scoreboard.

After recording a 4-2 victory Friday night, Alabama (24-3, 3-2 in the SEC) locked up its first conference series win of the season. Kentucky (19-5, 0-2) has now lost three straight games for the first time since the 2019 season. The two teams will wrap up their series Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Kilfoyl (4-2) scattered seven hits and two earned runs while tying her season-high of seven strikeouts over seven innings. Five of those punchouts came with runners in scoring position as the Wildcats left a runner on second base in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

"I definitely put trust in my stuff to know that I prepared to do that," Kilfoyl said. "So just focusing my pitches my pitches, keep them moving and just attack the batter more than thinking about the runner in scoring position."

Prange’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first came after Kentucky jumped out to an early lead on a solo shot from Lauren Johnson. The Crimson Tide added its third run in the bottom of the fifth when Jenna Johnson lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score pinch-runner Jordan Stephens from third.

After putting runners on first and third with one out in the top of the sixth, Kentucky cut Alabama’s lead to 3-2 as Emma Blane brought in a run on an RBI ground out to third. However, Kilfoyl was able to strike out Erica Thulen to get out of the jam with the lead.

Kilfoyl's complete-game win came after Montana Fouts achieved the feat Friday night, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out 10 batters over seven innings. Following Saturday's win, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy marveled over the challenge his two aces present as opponents have to transition from Fouts' firey rise ball to Kilfoyl's deceptive drop ball.

"Between the two, they're complete opposite pitchers," Murphy said. "For me, it would be the toughest thing to do to prepare for. We have four pitchers, but those two are total opposites — their speed, movement of pitches, everything. It's probably a very difficult thing to scout for."