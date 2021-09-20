The graduate-student forward for Alabama soccer recorded two goals and an assist in the Crimson Tide's 3-0 victory over Utah Valley on Sunday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama soccer forward Ashlynn Serepca is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 13-29, 2021.

In the Crimson Tide's 3-0 victory over Utah Valley in Tuscaloosa on Sunday afternoon, the graduate-student powered the offense to just the team's second victory out of its last three matches.

In the 19th minute, Serepca scored the first goal for Alabama, assisted by Allie Berk. Just six minutes later, Serepca scored once again, this time assisted by Riley Tanner.

In the 47th minute, Serepca provided the assist to Macy Clem to put the Crimson Tide up 3-0. The goal was the final score of the match for either side, giving Alabama the win.

Serepca ultimately finished the match with five shots — with three of those shots being on goal — along with two goals and an assist.

Also considered:

1. Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback football)

Completed 22 of 35 passes for 233 and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 31-29 defeat of No. 11 Florida in The Swamp

In his first true road start in a hostile environment, Young continued to show poise and a calm presence in the pocket despite a solid defensive effort by the Gators.

2. Brian Robinson Jr. (redshirt-senior running back, football)

Rushed 75 yards on 14 attempts and scored a touchdown against Florida on Saturday

Also made one reception for seven yards and a touchdown in the Crimson Tide's victory

3. Abby Marjama (senior outside hitter, volleyball)

With Alabama volleyball going 3-0 this past weekend at the Bama Bash, Marjama was a crucial player in the team's success

Marjama led the Crimson Tide in kills against both Houston and Tennessee Tech with 11 in each outing and also finished third on the team in kills against Western Carolina with 10

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca