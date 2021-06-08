Bailey Hemphill’s Alabama Softball Legacy Goes Beyond Numbers

Alabama's all-time home run leader will be remembered most for her love of the game and her teammates and big heart

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bailey Hemphill has accomplished so much during her five-year career at Alabama it could take an hour to list them.

She wanted to add another notch on the resume with a national softball championship, but that goal ended Monday night with the Crimson Tide’s 8-5 loss to Florida State in the Women’s College World Series semifinals.

The All-American came close, though. And the Crimson Tide’s all-time home run leader did everything she could to help her team get to that title series, including belting career homer No. 64 in the fifth inning, along with an RBI single in the third.

It’s not the way she wanted her college journey to end, but the legacy she leaves will leave a lasting impression for years to come – and not just for her record-breaking numbers.

“Well, she's taught everybody on the team to be more joyful and relish in all the little things because that's what she's done for five years for us,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said “She's very, very tenderhearted, and she's funny and keeps things loose. Obviously, she's one of the best hitters we've ever had in our program, best players in our program, one of the best leaders.

“She graduated with two degrees with 4.0. I mean, there's nothing that she could improve on in her career here. She's got fans from people who are 80 to 8 years old. She speaks well in front of people. I mean, she's the ideal person to represent the University of Alabama.”

After falling behind 8-0 through the first three innings to FSU on Monday, it was Hemphill, of course, who got the Crimson Tide back in it with an RBI single. In the fifth, she bombed a two-run homer to left field to cut the deficit in half and there was hope and energy in the Alabama dugout, something that was lacking in the first two innings.

“I feel like we're never out of it,” said Hemphill, who hit 5-for-10 in the WCWS with five runs, five RBIs, with a double and two homers in four games. “We could have folded right there. We could have given up more runs. It could have been a lot worse than 8-0. We're resilient and gritty. I think we showed that. It was a challenge coming back. I wish we could have came back and won it. I think we showed the type of fight this team and this program has had in the past. It just sucks that we couldn't get it done.”

Hemphill’s led by example and has been the motivational spirit behind Alabama all season. Whenever Alabama has needed a big hit, she provided it. When the team needed to get serious, Hemphill provided the kick in the pants to get them moving. Through it all, it’s all about the team for Hemphill.

“I think one of the best things, my favorite things about Bailey, is just because she's so talented, she pours into other people,” junior pitcher Montana Fouts said earlier this week in Oklahoma City. “I think that just shows how badly she wants it. If she's the only one doing it, the only one understanding, we're not going to win very many games. Her pouring into other people shows everything you need to know about her.”

Hemphill tried to hold back tears following the season-ending loss to the Seminoles. It wasn’t because the Crimson Tide failed to win and move on to the play for the championship. It was part of it, but the tears were shed for other reasons.

“Wearing this "A" has meant everything to me,” Hemphill said. “This university has given me more than I could ever ask for, and I can't help but get emotional. I don't care about the wins and losses. I came out of here as a better person. I am just forever grateful.”

Bailey Hemphill

First-team All-American 2021

Second-team All-American 2019

SEC Player of the Year 2021

First-team All-SEC 2019, 2021

CoSIDA Academic All-American 2018-20

Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team 2019

Alabama single-season record holder in home runs (26) and RBIs (84) 2019

Alabama all-time home run leader (64)

Alabama all-time walks leader (237)

SEC all-time leader in walks (237)