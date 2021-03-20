No. 22 Alabama Baseball Blows Out Top-Ranked Arkansas in SEC Opener, 16-1

Hits, hits and more hits described Alabama's annihilation of divisional rival Arkansas, as the Crimson Tide bats produced a season-high in runs scored against a stingy Razorbacks bunch

No. 22 Alabama started its SEC slate where it left off last weekend against Stetson, manufacturing offensive spurts and contagious contact at the plate against quality pitching. This time, though, it was against the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks, a team dubbed the nation's best after assembling a deep, talented roster to the envy of most college baseball clubs.

"Obviously, [it was a] really good night for us at the park. Arkansas helped us early and to our kids' credit, they did a great job of taking advantage of the mistakes that they made," coach Bohannon said, "I've talked sometimes this year that we haven't been incredibly efficient offensively, and tonight we were."

Was that supposed to intimidate the hardly-seasoned squad of Alabama? Maybe … but the Crimson Tide was anything but. Its sixteen runs tell one side of the story, but the other half belongs to starter Tyler Ras who surrendered one earned run, two walks, and struck out six in six innings of work. The junior ace seemingly emptied Arkansas' offensive artillery and handed it to his lineup instead.

"I'm not surprised that he's [Ras] doing well," Bohannon said, "He's a guy that we were really counting on going into the season."

Razorbacks centerfielder Christian Franklin struck a solo homerun in the bottom half of the inning, but he and his teammates were shut out the rest of the way by Ras and junior Connor Shamblin. Alabama's offense will capture any and every headline, though Shamblin gave up no hits and struck out six in his three-inning effort out of the bullpen.

Back to the Crimson Tide lineup …

Sophomore Owen Diodati supplied a team-high four RBIs in his 2-4 night at the plate, including a two-run home run in the second inning that scored third baseman Zane Denton. The best question to ask might be who didn't get an RBI in the second.

"We had seven freshmen in the lineup tonight and I didn't know how they would respond coming to Baum Stadium, which is a really tough place to play." Bohannon said. "I want them to have fun and be loose and aggressive and when you have something to cheer for it makes it a lot easier to have more fun."

Right fielder Andrew Pinckney was another Alabama player who hit a homerun, as he knocked an eighth inning kill shot that scored Diodati. Freshman Caden Rose felt left out, though, and decided to join the fun, adding the Crimson Tide's third homerun of the game in the top of the ninth.

It was a statement win for an Alabama group looking to continue early-season momentum. Games two and three should offer a closer look at if the Crimson Tide is closing the gap on its conference foes quicker than expected. Bohannon, only in his second year, is optimistic.

"We were loose and aggressive. It felt good at practice last night, it felt good in the dugout before the game, and if we can continue to play with that mentality we got a chance to have a good season."

Ras was credited with the win, extending his record to 3-1 on the season.

Game two from Fayetteville, Ark. is at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.