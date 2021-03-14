No. 24 Alabama Baseball Wins Series-Clinching Game to Stetson, 9-4

An all-to-familiar early deficit was brief, as the Crimson Tide's offense exploded shortly after and kept a safe lead throughout the rubber match to Stetson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama baseball team has been flirting with a new habit, one that it hopes to be flushed from its system before conference play starts. Early deficits put the Crimson Tide offense behind during every game of the Stetson series, though its big inning was only a few moments away.

"Really good day for us. Good weekend for us," coach Bohannon said, "It was really good to come out and win the series against a very good team. I thought we made some progress offensively today."

Sophomore starter Antoine Jean allowed two hits, two walks and one run in what was a rough first inning, but he gained poise and confidence after that once his offense lifted spirits. Once he escaped Stetson's attempt for a big inning, roles reversed as Alabama closed out the weekend series with a 9-4 victory Sunday.

"Antoine wasn't sharp early, but he grinded and battled and gave us six innings."

After a quiet second inning, one in which neither team scored, Alabama had its biggest inning of the weekend in the third. Starting with a walk to redshirt junior Will Praytor and a single by junior Drew Williamson, the Crimson Tide scored seven runs on five hits, capped with a two-run double by left-fielder William Hamiter to take advantage of the bases loaded situation.

"I thought we had some beautiful at-bats in the third ... their starter did a nice job," Bohannon said, "I thought we adjusted to him and his changeup well."

The costly inning meant Stetson starter Jovan Gill was pulled halfway through in favor of fellow freshman Cole Stallings. Though Stallings lasted less than three innings and was replaced by Bret Neilan in the sixth.

Stetson answered, briefly, to Alabama's big third inning with two runs of its own in the top of the fourth as redshirt junior Eric Foggo blasted a two-run shot off the scoreboard in left field, cutting the Crimson Tide's lead to 7-3.

Jean was able to quiet the Hatters bats after that though, refusing to allow another run until he was pulled for junior Jacob McNairy to begin the seventh inning.

McNairy immediately surrendered two hits and one earned run, allowing the Hatters to cut into Alabama's 7-3 after an RBI by outfielder Andrew MacNeil. The score was 7-4 entering the seventh inning stretch, with Alabama looking to secure a series win in the rubber match.

With runners on second and third and one out, Alabama had its chance for a knockout blow to Stetson, forcing the Hatters hand and another call to its bullpen for reliever Danny Garcia. Though the move wasn't met with any resistance, as freshman Caden Rose's pop-up bunt attempt turned into a double play. The runner on third headed home on the squeeze play and could not get back before being doubled-up, keeping the Crimson Tide's lead at three runs entering the eighth.

With a leadoff hit by sophomore Peyton Wilson to begin the frame, Hamiter continued his hot streak and got another hit. Wilson eventually scored on an RBI-fielder's choice by Praytor and Alabama extended its lead to 8-4. Williamson kept things going and followed Hamiter's lead with a base hit, then a wild pitch by Garcia scored Praytor and furthered the Alabama advantage. Garcia got the third out, though, and escaped runners on base to at least limit damage.

"When we come in to hit, we believe that we can put some runs up for the pitching staff," Hamiter said, "And fortunately we were able to do that in the ... I believe it was the third inning when we had the seven runs."

Heading into the ninth, new Alabama pitcher Landon Greene wasn't in-line for a save, though he did make quick work of the Hatters to secure a series win for the Crimson Tide.

"To have seven freshmen in the lineup and be 14-3 at this point ... pretty pleased with that."

Stat of the day: Alabama set a season-record with six stolen bases.

Antoine was credited with the win and keeps a perfect record at 2-0.

No. 24 Alabama moved to 14-3 on the season and plays at Troy on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.