Alabama Coaches Name Seven Players of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football's coaching staff released its seven players of the week for the Crimson Tide after its season-opening win to Miami.

On offense, center Darrian Dalcourt, who made his first career start for Alabama, was one of four players named. Dalcourt didn't allow a sack or a quarterback pressure, and helped lead the Crimson Tide to over 500 yards of total offense, including 147 rushing.

Quarterback Bryce Young, meanwhile, was also a player of the week after passing for more touchdowns, four, than any quarterback in program history in his first career start. He also completed 27-38 passes for 344 yards, the latter of which being a program record in a starting debut, too.

Wide receiver John Metchie III and tight end Cameron Latu were the other two offensive players of the week. The junior wide receiver led the team in receptions with six, and he totaled 76 yards and one touchdown.

Latu, in his first career start at tight end, recorded his first career catch and first two career touchdowns for Alabama. He had three receptions for 43 yards, with an average of 14.3 yards per reception.

Defensively, the players of the week for Alabama were linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis.

Anderson Jr., the returning starter and sophomore, led the team with nine tackles, two of which solo, and added one sack to his performance. And Armour-Davis, tied second on the team with two solo stops, proved to be key in limiting the Miami offense to 179 yards passing.

And finally, Will Reichard, the special teams player of the week, was 3-for-3 in field goal tries and 5-for-5 in PATs, and the junior also made a 51-yard field goal which was second-longest in his Alabama career.