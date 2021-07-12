Alabama Commit Antonio Kite Named No. 12 CB in 2022 Class Per Sports Illustrated All-American

The dual-sport prospect committed to the Crimson Tide on July 4, and essentially committed his future to football in the process.

In a summer-long countdown position-by-position, Sports Illustrated All-American unveiled some of its top 2022 cornerback prospects.

Alabama pledge Antonio Kite came in at No. 12.

The final 10 spots haven't been released, though, and despite the Anniston, Alabama, native being ranked outside of it, he's coexisting as a top basketball and football prospect.

He's one of the highest-rated point guards in the state and, unlike most in his position, he's yet to focus solely on football.

Though a commitment to the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban tells the story: Kite seems to have traded the hardwood for hard knocks, at least upon time to arrive to Tuscaloosa next calendar year.

SI All-American position rankings will soon give way to its August release of the SI99, preseason placement of America's top high school football prospects, regardless of position.

But first, here's what SIAA had to say about Kite:

12. Antonio Kite

Vitals: 6'1", 180 pounds

School: Anniston (Ala.) High School

Recruiting: Committed to Alabama

The upside pick on this list is no doubt Kite, the longtime basketball player (and a very good one) broke out in a big way in 2020 as a football prospect for both the Anniston secondary and wide receiver room. SIAA sources have been told, on at least two occasions this spring, that Kite has been testing in the 4.4-second range when it comes to the 40-yard dash and it shows up on tape. The Crimson Tide commitment isn't a finesse football player, either, as he converts that explosiveness into pop on contact while working from his safety spot. With his length and overall athleticism, not to mention Nick Saban personally courting him for the last six months, the move to corner looks imminent.